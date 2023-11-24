Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DPG: Top 25 Big-Yield CEFs

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • If you're a big-yield contrarian investor, the 9.2% yield Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stands out like a sore thumb, as compared to 25 other top big yielders.
  • Specifically, the fund has gotten slammed by its out-of-favor utilities sector exposure, plus the market's emotional overreaction to a recent distribution rightsizing.
  • After reviewing its strategy, current market conditions, and valuation, we conclude with our strong opinion about investing in DPG.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Big Dividends PLUS get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Man with bandaged thumb

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

If you are a big-yield contrarian investor, the Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) stands out like a sore thumb. It's down more than 25% this year (the worst performer among the

And if you would like to view all of the Top 10 Big Yields, our newest rankings report has just been released and is available here.

Further, if you are interested in even more income investment ideas, consider a subscription to Big Dividends PLUS, where you'll get instant access to the holdings in our 29-stock High Income NOW Portfolio, plus a lot more. We're currently offering 45% Off all new annual subscriptions.

Learn More - Get Instant Access. *Offer expires Mon, Nov 27th.

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
18.68K Followers

I am a small business owner at mark-hines.com and at blueharbinger.com. I also run the Seeking Alpha Investing Group Service Big Dividends PLUS.

Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DPG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

sid gold profile picture
sid gold
Today, 10:38 AM
Comments (792)
Excellent article easy to understand and professional ...
IMHO management should be compensated somewhat based on performance
Manzanita Research profile picture
Manzanita Research
Today, 10:23 AM
Comments (1.36K)
They should reduce their leverage, the fee, and the distribution a little more and it would be a more solid pick.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DPG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on DPG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DPG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.