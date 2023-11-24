Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Viatris Stock Is Dirt Cheap And Worth Buying

Nov. 24, 2023 4:34 AM ETViatris Inc. (VTRS)1 Comment
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Viatris shares had a negative 25% total return in the past 2 years, underperforming the S&P 500.
  • The decline is likely due to the company's debt burden and stagnant revenues.
  • Despite this, now may be a good time to consider buying VTRS as its valuation is low and there are signs of future improvement in financial performance.
  • I think Viatris may reach $14.52 next year, a 55% increase, trading at 5-6x earnings with ongoing debt reduction and potential new drug approvals.
Pills

Daniel Grizelj

Introduction

I wrote about Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) shares about 2 years ago when they were trading at $13.63. My "Strong Buy" rating at the time didn't age well, as VTRS's total return showed a negative 25%, while the S&P 500 Index (

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VTRS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

H
Hbeyer
Today, 5:12 AM
Comments (78)
I keep buying this stock after positive articles. If I need a tax loss this one is waiting for me. On the positive side I have collected dividends and sold a few covered calls against my position.
