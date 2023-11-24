Allied Gold: Undervalued Gold Producer If Management Executes On 2026 Growth Plan

FotografiaBasica

Introduction

Allied Gold Corporation (TSX:AAUC:CA) (OTC:AAUCF) just completed its public listing and the capital raised in the process will help the company to pursue its pretty aggressive growth strategy. Although Africa-focused stories tend to trade at a discount versus peers in better mining jurisdictions, companies like Endeavour Mining plc (OTCQX:EDVMF) (EDV:CA) have proven the concept could definitely work, as long as a company has capable management. As the Allied Gold management contains key people from Yamana Gold (AUY) which was recently acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) and Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), Allied is led by a very experienced team.

Data by YCharts

A newly listed Africa-focused gold producer

In the first half of September, Allied Gold closed its US$267M capital raise which consisted of approximately $160M in equity priced at US$4.45 per share (after taking a share consolidation into account) and US$107M in convertible debentures. Those convertible debentures have an 8.75% coupon and can be converted into common shares at a price of US$5.79 per share. Additionally, Allied Gold has the right to force the conversion of the convertible debentures into common shares after the initial three-year period if the share price exceeds the conversion price by 15%. That would represent a share price of US$6.66 before the debentures can be converted by the company. The debenture matures in September 2028.

Of interest is the strong management and board ownership. Considering there are just under 251M shares outstanding, the board and management owns 22% of the shares with CEO Peter Marrone (the former CEO of Yamana Gold) owning approximately 5.7%.

The cash injection will help Allied Gold to fund its ambitious growth plans. At the same time it closed the capital raise, Allied Gold also signed a strategically important deal on the Kurmuk development project in Ethiopia where it now owns 93% of the project (with the Ethiopian government owning the remaining 7% of the project). Allied Gold has worked out a US$500M investment plan for the Kurmuk project but this plan consists of two phases. With an initial investment of US$185M to complete phase 1, Allied Gold can always determine whether or not it makes sense to kick off the second phase of the development plan based on the context of the gold market.

If we assume the project will be fully built out, the mine will produce an average of 240,000 ounces of gold per year at an all-in sustaining cost of just under $1000/oz over a 10-year mine life.

A very interesting project, but let's also not forget Allied Gold has ambitious plans to improve the efficiency and financial performance of the mines that are currently in production. It is acquiring the Diba gold project from Elemental Altus Royalty, and this will be an interesting addition to the producing Sadiola mine which is just 15 kilometers further down the road. The almost 700,000 ounces of gold across all categories will be developed as a satellite deposit of Sadiola, where the company is upgrading its processing plant as well.

Allied Gold Investor Relations

Those upgrades should increase the gold production from 175,000 ounces of gold to 200,000 ounces of gold while there may be a boost to 230,000 ounces per year in the first few years thanks to the contribution from the high-grade gold systems at the recently acquired Diba project. The cash flow from the Sadiola mine will help the company to self-fund the Phase 2 expansion (the company anticipates starting construction on the expansion in 2027) which will increase the production rate to 300,000 ounces of gold per year at an all-in sustaining cost of less than $1000/oz.

Allied Gold Investor Relations

The combination of all these improvements and expansions should result in a total attributable gold production of 600,000 ounces in 2026, which would be a 60% increase from the 375,000 ounces that will be produced this year. And if the Phase 2 Sadiola expansion delivers the eyed returns, the gold production will increase to 700,000-800,000 ounces of gold by 2029. And that should have a very substantial impact on the EBITDA of the company. In its base case scenario, the EBITDA will triple by 2026 thanks to a combination of a higher gold production and a lower production cost. The consensus price used in the image below is $1737 per ounce, the spot price used was $1980/oz.

Allied Gold Investor Relations

And as you can see below, the company expects to reduce its all-in sustaining cost from $1,500/oz to $1,100/oz by 2026 and then further down to less than $1000/oz after completing the expansion at Sadiola.

Allied Gold Investor Relations

A look at the Q3 results

During the third quarter, Allied Gold produced almost 85,000 ounces of gold while it sold in excess of 91,000 ounces due to the high inventory level at the end of the second quarter which was subsequently sold during the third quarter.

The company was loss-making in the third quarter as it reported a net loss attributable to its common shareholders of $195M but as you can imagine, the income statement included a lot of non-recurring items related to the going-public transaction and the capital raises.

Allied Gold Investor Relations

This means we most definitely shouldn't rely on the Q3 financials to make an investment decision in Allied Gold. The results in the fourth quarter will provide a better and more reliable look under the hood. That being said, you should definitely keep in mind the current high-cost structure at its operations means the free cash flow will only start to accelerate from next year on. Allied Gold should not be judged based on its current cash flows and net income (the adjusted net income was a positive $0.01 per share), but on its anticipated growth trajectory.

Investment thesis

While the company for sure will have to deal with an Africa discount, I like Allied Gold's clearly outlined plans for the future. I currently have no position in the company but at a current market capitalization of just US$750M and an enterprise value of just around US$700M, the company is trading at a very low valuation. The gold equities market has been weak for a while and the market is indeed slapping an additional discount on an Africa-only story.

As Allied Gold ticks the boxes towards 2026 where the production will increase by 60% while the all-in sustaining cost should decrease by almost 25%, the market may start to appreciate this story a bit more. I currently have no position in Allied Gold but at the current valuation, I may initiate a speculative long position as I think the experienced management team can deliver on its promises.

I am also interested in convertible debentures but trading in those securities is very illiquid.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.