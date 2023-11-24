Olivier Le Moal

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD), a seasoned Business Development Company [BDC], boasts a commendable history of performance, marked by an enticing dividend yield nearing 10%. Despite facing challenges in late 2022 that temporarily impacted Net Asset Value [NAV] per share, the BDC has seen a strong rebound in NAV per share in recent quarters.

The BDCs strategic response to challenges, including a timely equity issuance, has not only positively influenced NAV per share but has also facilitated a significant reduction in its debt-to-equity ratio, positioning GLAD as one of the least leveraged BDCs in the industry.

GLAD's monthly dividends remain well-covered by Net Investment Income [NII], boasting a coverage ratio of 105% in the fourth quarter. The addition of a special dividend, although infrequent, underscores GLAD's commitment to shareholder value. With NII per share at $0.28 in the fourth quarter and a 37% year-over-year increase, GLAD demonstrates resilience, attributed to a rising portfolio yield amid higher interest rates.

The balance sheet and the portfolio

GLAD saw a few quarters of declining net asset value [NAV] per share in late 2022. These NAV losses were driven by a variety of factors including an increase in mark-to-market losses associated with the reduction in fair value of debt investments amidst a rapidly rising rate environment. These rapid increases result in a substantial widening of credit spreads and much greater volatility in the secondary market. As a result, GLAD reported unrealized losses from the reduction in fair value associated with these market conditions.

Author created based on company filings

These challenges were not unique to GLAD and were also experienced by other BDCs which I have recently covered such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX). Since then, volatility has reduced substantially and BDCs have not seen the same substantial mark-to-market losses. Indeed, most BDCs like GLAD have witnessed increased unrealized gains as some of these mark-to-market losses are reversed. This has partially contributed to the rise in NAV per share seen at GLAD over the past few quarters as depicted in the chart above.

The NAV per share was also positively impacted by an equity issue in the past quarter. The premium to NAV that the stock trades at provides the BDC with the unique ability to issue shares which would be immediately accretive to NAV per share. GLAD has indicated that the increase in equity is aimed at its expansion plans in upcoming years. The equity issuance has also contributed to a further decline in the BDCs debt to equity ratio. Its debt to equity ratio at just under 0.74 is now one of the lowest in the industry and the lowest of the major BDCs included in the peer comp chart below.

Author created based on data from BDC Universe

In its most recent earnings call management observed in this respect that -

With the expectation of the continued growth opportunities inside the portfolio and the growth of private credit market more broadly across the lower middle market, we've ended the quarter with a very conservative leverage position at just 74% of NAV, and ample availability under bank credit facility. So we are very well positioned to grow our earning assets as the primary driver of our net interest income growth and shareholder distributions in the coming year."

The low debt to equity ratio certainly positions the BDC well to ramp up its portfolio in quarters ahead. Yet, in my view, management has taken a prudent approach to the expansion of the portfolio with quality underwriting remaining a priority. At present, just over 72% of the portfolio is composed of 1st lien senior secured debt and a further 18.1% in 2nd lien senior secured debt. The BDC has additionally maintained a portfolio with an average leverage of around 4 times EBIDTA for the underlying debtors in its portfolio.

Earnings and the safety of the dividend

GLAD pays dividends monthly and currently offers a dividend yield of around 9.74% which is the second lowest of the major BDCs considered in the peer-comp chart below. This dividend was also recently supplemented with a special dividend of $0.02 per share. While I normally factor special dividends into my own calculations, it is important to note that special dividends are not a frequent phenomenon at GLAD. In fact, the special dividend paid earlier this year appears to be the first special dividend to be paid by GLAD since its inception.

Author created based on data from BDC Universe

Nevertheless, the current dividend is well-covered by NII which may leave some scope for future special dividends although I do not view this as likely in the near future. The BDC reported NII per share of $0.28 in the fourth quarter which provides a dividend coverage ratio of around 105%. This is also broadly in line with its 1-year average dividend coverage ratio of just over 110%.

Author created based on data from BDC Universe

GLAD saw a small decline in NII in the fourth quarter on a quarter-over-quarter basis while NII increased by around 37% on a year-over-year basis. The increase in NII on a Y-o-Y basis was primarily driven by an increase in the weighted average yield of its portfolio which has benefited substantially from rising interest rates. With rates likely to remain higher for longer, I am of the view that GLAD will continue to benefit from this in the near term.

Valuation

GLAD currently trades at a premium to NAV of around 8% which is one of the highest premiums to NAV amongst the major BDCs considered in the peer comp chart below. This is below its 3-year average price to NAV of around 1.17.

Author created based on data from BDC Universe

The slight discount to its historic premium to NAV leads me to conclude that the stock is not overvalued at present. However, I am of the view that part of the discount can be attributed to uncertainty over the rate environment ahead. While the 110% dividend coverage ratio makes a dividend cut unlikely, it does provide GLAD with less of a buffer of excess NII than some of its other peers should interest rates decline up ahead.

Given these risks, I am of the view that GLAD is currently trading around fair value.

Conclusion

Despite facing challenges in late 2022 that led to a temporary decline in NAV per share, GLAD has navigated through a period of heightened market volatility, experiencing a rebound in NAV and increased unrealized gains. The rebound in NAV is also coupled with a substantial reduction in leverage which provides the BDC with greater capacity for expansion in the near future.

The company's monthly dividends, currently yielding around 9.74%, are well-covered by NII, with a coverage ratio of 105% in the fourth quarter. While a small decline in NII on a quarter-over-quarter basis occurred, the year-over-year increase of 37% suggests a favorable outlook, driven by a rising portfolio yield amid higher interest rates.

GLAD's current premium to NAV of 8% is in line with its historical average, indicating that the stock is not overvalued. However, some discount may be attributed to uncertainties in the interest rate environment. Despite a robust dividend coverage ratio, the potential impact of declining interest rates on excess NII provides a note of caution.

Considering these factors, it is reasonable to conclude that GLAD is trading around fair value. Investors may find the company's conservative approach, diversified portfolio, and historically solid performance appealing, though potential changes in the interest rate environment should be monitored for potential risks.