Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Osisko Development: Upside Potential Intact, But Stocks Could Drop (Rating Downgrade)

Nov. 24, 2023 5:09 AM ETOsisko Development Corp. (ODV), ODV:CA
Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.28K Followers

Summary

  • The shares of Osisko Development are rated "Hold" due to the potential upside of a gold bull market, while the company cultivates its project to become a mid-tier gold miner.
  • The economic climate, with the risk of a recession, is favorable for gold as a safe haven investment.
  • The stock price of Osisko Development Corp. has a strong positive correlation with the price of gold, indicating potential growth as the yellow metal has its bull market.

Gold bars and coins

brightstars

This Analysis Now Suggests a "Hold" Rating for Shares of Osisko Development

In the previous analysis, Osisko Development Corp. stock was rated Buy based on expectations of a gold bull market, as this stock would most likely have benefited from it. The

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.28K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ODV

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ODV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ODV
--
ODV:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.