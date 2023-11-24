Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XPEL, Inc.'s Growth Potential And Competitive Landscape - A Hold Recommendation

Nov. 24, 2023 5:38 AM ETXPEL, Inc. (XPEL)
Andes Capital profile picture
Andes Capital
63 Followers

Summary

  • XPEL, Inc. has achieved impressive revenue growth in the film market, outperforming competitors with its flagship products.
  • The company has built a strong brand reputation and loyal customer base in the paint protective film market.
  • XPEL's financial performance has been outstanding, but there are risks to consider, such as competition and potential market disruptions.

Car window film installation service

Igor Alecsander/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) has been gaining popularity and outperforming the rest of the film market with its flagship products, achieving a revenue CAGR of approximately 65.14%. However, there are risks to consider, such as competition from new

This article was written by

Andes Capital profile picture
Andes Capital
63 Followers
I am an investor passionate about value investing and growth at a reasonable price. I am focused on finding undervalued foreign and small- and mid-cap companies with the potential to grow over the long term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XPEL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XPEL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XPEL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.