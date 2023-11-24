Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Altria: Excellent Dividend Yield

Nov. 24, 2023 5:51 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)3 Comments
Invest Heroes profile picture
Invest Heroes
1.75K Followers

Summary

  • Rising interest rates are impacting dividend stocks, but Altria's 9.5% dividend yield remains attractive.
  • The FDA is proposing a ban on menthol cigarettes, which could have a significant impact on the tobacco industry.
  • Altria has acquired NJOY and aims to capture a larger market share in the e-vapor industry.

Philip Morris Changes Name To Altria

Mario Tama

Investment Thesis

Rising interest rates in the U.S. are hurting dividend chips, which are not showing high growth in financial results. However, we expect the Fed's rate hike cycle is over and Altria Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:MO) 9.5% dividend

This article was written by

Invest Heroes profile picture
Invest Heroes
1.75K Followers
Invest Heroes LLC is a CIS-based research firm founded in 2018. Since then, we provide equity and fixed income research services which become more and more well-known locally among both professional investors and private clients. Here’s what we do: - Cover top 120+ Russian, US and Chinese stocks - Cover 200+ Russian bonds (corporate, SOE’s) Provide our research as a paid service to several institutional clients, a couple dozen of asset managers/PM’s and about 3000 private clients Our team consists of 2 strategists as well as a team of analysts (equity market team & 1 fixed income). 9 analysts are currently working in our team, which has achieved global professional recognition. In the first year, we got into the Refinitiv and Factset, in the second year our estimates began to participate in the Refinitiv consensus, in the third year we are the best analysts in the Refinitiv rating for a number of Russian companies and we are in a process of signing with S&P Market Intelligence. Our forecasts are often ahead of the market, because of detailed business model built for each company. Contact details Sergey Pirogov CEO +7 (919) 762 76 64 s.pirogov@invest-heroes.ru Aleksandr Sayganov Head of Research +7 (708) 1238294 a.sayganov@invest-heroes.ru

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

josephaoppenheim profile picture
josephaoppenheim
Today, 6:57 AM
Comments (5.88K)
As long as cigs are used in movies, great advertisement for them.

Risk taking is part of American, even human, culture. There are a lot of things more dangerous, both legal and popular.

So, reduction is a fact, but gradual.
hugh74jones profile picture
hugh74jones
Today, 6:22 AM
Comments (582)
That is in business news----- interest rates are more likely to decline in 2024 --- which would make MO even more attractive, as is, not withstanding any other factors noted in article. In recent trading days, MO has perked up a little. I would like to see it can surpass 42 1/2 before long --- an important technical level. MO is my #1 income stock, and BTI is 2nd. Other articles have been negative on MO over the years ----but, hey, MO has not caved in. Start your position today ---if you are not already an MO owner, enjoying its dividends!
Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
Today, 6:22 AM
Comments (5.39K)
@Invest Heroes nice article and thanks for publishing it. Permit me some philosophising. People like to suck on things. It's basic human nature, right? From birth "things" are proffered to instill this trait in us. With me so far...good. As adults we long for that very basic comfort. Now receiving a liquid or a fume as a result of sucking is irrevocably tied up with the act. In summary-people will suck on something. If smokeables become too expensive (perhaps already are as your very complete research suggests) then alternates must be found. Evapes will succeed but not for everyone. I still think there is a core consumer base for smokeables, (and if I may point out human ingenuity, I think a menthol additive aftermarket may spring up to meet this demand), that may actually expand-I see so many young people taking up the habit. The survival of civilization as we know it may depend on this. 😉 Long MO and sticking around for the yield...and the fun. The rumbles of the peasant smoking class grow louder. Cheers
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.