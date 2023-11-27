Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IonQ: Massive Upside, But A Long Road Ahead

Nov. 27, 2023 9:00 AM ETIonQ, Inc. (IONQ)1 Comment
Bold Investor profile picture
Bold Investor
1.03K Followers

Summary

  • As quantum computing advances, IonQ could potentially emerge as a big winner.
  • The road to success for the Company is long and risky. I discuss three major obstacles that must be overcome.
  • I rate IONQ a speculative buy, with the caveat that investors may be able to find a better entry point at a later date.

A futuristic glowing quantum computer unit, 3d render

bpawesome

After many years of quantum computing being just on the horizon, it is finally possible for people to simply buy early generation off-the-shelf quantum computers, thanks to companies like IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) (and others). IonQ is a manufacturer of

This article was written by

Bold Investor profile picture
Bold Investor
1.03K Followers
I am a political economist. I have a PhD. I am fascinated by bleeding-edge technology and how it transforms society and the economy. Currently, I am particularly interested in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and space. As an investor, I look for deep value, reasonably-priced growth, and paradigm shifts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Windy Hill profile picture
Windy Hill
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (2.48K)
As an investor in this small company, I'm of course glad to see almost any kind of publicity, even this very qualified "buy" recommendation . And I agree with the summary categorization of IONQ as a "speculative 'buy'."

Factors I'd suggest anyone considering placing a bet on IONQ should weigh are:

1. As of now, IONQ is probably the strongest "pure-play" public company developing quantum computers. Other pure-play companies are either facing funding crises (e.g., Rigetti) or are not (yet) public (notably, Quantinuum.)

2. IONQ has a longstanding roadmap for getting to cash-flow positive in 2026, based on successfully producing a QC that can do commercially valuable work. So far, they have progressed pretty much on schedule in meeting financial and technological milestones. Two relatively near-term milestones to watch are start-up of manufacturing operations in their Bothell, WA factory, expected early in 2024, and availability of their next-generation QC, "Tempo", expected some time in 2025. Tempo is the machine that IONQ says will be able to process the first commercially useful (vs. experimental) quantum workloads. Progress on these milestones is something investors can observe.

3. Not "scheduled", but another development to watch for is an actual sale of their latest QC, "Forte Enterprise" to a commercial customer (vs. government or research organization.) (The only announced "sale" so far is to a Swiss research organization and that computer will be built in Switzerland, according to IONQ, vs. being built at and shipped from Bothell.)

As this article notes, the QC field is very new, so it's always possible that some new architecture (other than trapped ions or superconducting) will become the standard. This seems unlikely to happen in the near term (next 3-5 years) because other promising approaches are still early in their development.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IONQ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IONQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IONQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.