Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kanzhun's World Cup Marketing Bet Keeps Paying Dividends

Nov. 24, 2023 5:20 AM ETKanzhun Limited (BZ)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.77K Followers

Summary

  • Kanzhun doubled its profits in the third quarter and surprised investors by paying out around $80 million in special dividends.
  • The market for blue-collar jobs has become the company’s main growth driver, supplying 35% of revenue.
  • Factoring in a recruitment boom and the overall state of Hong Kong stocks, Guotai Junan assigned a target price of HK$83.6 to Kanzhun’s shares.

Businessman looking at recruitment website on a laptop computer.

courtneyk

China's leading online recruitment platform has posted its third straight quarterly profit, reaping the rewards of an advertising campaign during last year's soccer championships.

When many Chinese companies were tightening their belts last year, the country's leading recruitment services firm

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.77K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BZ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.