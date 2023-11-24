Carlyle Secured Lending: A Good Q3 With Room To Increase Lending And Income In Q4
Summary
- CGBD reported a good Q3 with flat net income and a rise in the NAV. It trades at a dividend yield of 11.9% and a 13% discount to NAV.
- CGBD has a typical BDC portfolio profile with a focus on Healthcare and Software sectors.
- Portfolio quality, as gauged by non-accruals and internal ratings, remained pretty strong.
- We recently pared down our position. If the valuation cheapens relative to the sector, we will be on the lookout to upsize our position.
- I do much more than just articles at Systematic Income: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
In this article, we catch up on the Q3 results of Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD). CGBD trades at a dividend yield of 11.9% and a 13% discount to NAV. Its net investment income price yield is 14.5% - around 0.4% above the sector average.
CGBD has a fairly typical BDC portfolio profile with an 80%+ first lien allocation. Its median company EBITDA of $80m is also in the sweet spot of the middle-market segment. Its sector exposure is tilted to Healthcare and Software - fairly common in the BDC space.
Quarter Update
Adjusted net income came in at $0.52 - flat to the previous quarter. The increase in total investment income was roughly matched by the increase in interest expense and a larger tax accrual.
The company declared the same base dividend of $0.37 and supplemental of $0.07 as the previous quarter. Base dividend coverage remained at a very high 141% with total dividend coverage standing at 118%.
The NAV rose by 0.8%, offsetting some of the drop the previous quarter.
This rise was primarily due to retained income as well as unrealized appreciation. Year-to-date, the company is still carrying $0.35 of net unrealized depreciation.
Overall, the NAV has been relatively stable over the last couple of years, particularly over the COVID period which is good to see.
Income Dynamics
Net new investments were negative for the third quarter in a row as repayments and sales exceeded new fundings.
Combined with a rising NAV, leverage, therefore, ticked lower once again. According to management, they are intentionally running leverage at the lower end of its target range to take advantage of forthcoming lending opportunities. Given the tightening in credit spreads and the fact that marginal lending is financed with relatively expensive credit facilities (with interest expense around 7.3% and total expenses close to 9%) this makes a lot of sense.
Both asset yield and interest expense rose by about the same amount. The company has a relatively high amount of floating-rate debt at 80% which is well above the sector average. This means its interest expense has increased more quickly relative to most other BDCs.
The yield on new fundings continues to run ahead of the yield on repayments which provides another marginal net income tailwind.
Overall, the company's net income profile has not risen as much as the broader sector in the last several quarters. This is in large part due to a high level of floating-rate debt as well as the organic deleveraging of the portfolio. This is also largely why its dividend trajectory has lagged that of the broader sector in recent quarters. That said, if the Fed does take the policy rate substantially lower, CGBD could be a beneficiary as it will also enjoy an outsized drop in its interest expense.
Portfolio Quality
There were no new non-accruals in the last quarter and the uptick in fair-value was due to a write-up of two existing non-accrual positions.
As far as internal portfolio quality metrics, the number of holdings in the worst two buckets stayed flat.
There was a small net realized gain which was a welcome respite from net realized losses in the last two quarters.
PIK remains a bit above the sector average.
Valuation And Return Profile
Apart from an underperforming Q2, CGBD has outperformed the sector since 2022.
Over longer-time periods, its performance has exceeded the broader sector.
CGBD has traded fairly consistently at a discount over the last few years.
It also remains at a double-digit discount versus the sector average though that's an improvement over the 20-30% lower valuation that we tended to see until this year.
We added the bulk of our CGBD position at the end of 2021 when it was trading at a huge discount to the sector (green lines). More recently we pared back the allocation when its relative valuation discount moved into the single-digits (red lines). We continue to carry a moderate position to the stock and would look to top it up if its relative discount widens from here.
Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.
Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.
Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.
Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!
This article was written by
ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.
ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CGBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments