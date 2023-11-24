Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Significant Steepening Potential On The U.S. Curve

Summary

  • The bond market's obsession with the rate cycle should blind it from fiscal deficit worries.
  • A rate-cutting cycle typically results in positive total returns right out the curve, with the best of those in longer tenors.
  • We're expecting that for much of 2024, but prepare for a heavier long end as we get closer to 2025 and the rate-cutting novelty fades.

Fluttering silk flag of United States of America. Old Glory in the wind, colorful background

Maksym Kapliuk

By Padhraic Garvey, CFA

Recent cycles have seen the 2/10yr get to 50/75bp. This time we expect 100bp

The last few rate cycles have seen different landing points for the curve once the Fed has cut rates

