PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) is a small energy storage solutions provider that has come up with EVx, their proprietary long-duration gravity-based energy storage solution producing royalty income.

But they also serve as architects of hybrid energy storage projects in an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) partner capacity and provide hardware and software.

Both of these planks have gotten off to a blistering start with the first EVx project having been delivered in Rudong, China (it's presently being connected to the grid) and 7 more projects on the way in China (5 of which recent signings).

They also delivered hybrid projects on time (hence the huge jump in Q3 revenues), and have a growing pipeline of projects which should keep them busy for years and could well take them to cash flow positive territory.

The shares have fallen back on an insider sale, which we think offers an opportunity to load up again.

Finviz

EVx

NRGV IR presentation

EVx is a gravity-based proprietary storage solution similar to hydropower (it works by moving heavy blocks up and down). The economics are progressively better the larger the scale of the system, and a main advantage is the 35-year guaranteed durability as batteries start to degrade pretty fast.

EVx can be made with 100% local content, in the US that maximizes IRA benefits.

Management argues that it's more scalable and economical than hydroelectric plants.

The first 100MWh project in China at Rudong is commissioned and now being connected to the grid.

Five new EVx projects announced in China, 1.2GWh. There are now 7 projects totaling 3.2GWh+ (that's 32x Rudong) in just 18 months of partnership with CNTY (China Tianying) its local partner, and they're not even up and running with the first one so adoption is fast in China

More projects are in the works, in South Africa, India, and the US.

Many are in the wings, waiting for the first performance metrics out of Rudong

EVx will produce a 5% royalty stream (except the one EVx that the company will own in Snyder, Texas, where it creates tolling revenue).

Hybrid projects

NRGV IR presentation

There is a list of project wins in our previous article.

There is no shortage of demand, and most demand is still in short-duration, that is, battery storage.

Delivering on time is a key differentiator for the company: fast turnaround for complex projects in challenging timelines.

Energy Vault is the only company with short, long, and ultra-long storage projects, and of course, its unique proprietary EVx system.

The company delivered the hybrid 275MWh battery system in Southern California with Wellhead fully in service and a happy Wellhead CEO.

The Jupiter Nevada project is likely to follow in Q4.

440MWh second Jupiter project moved from award to booking.

Green hydrogen project underway with Pacific Gas & Electric; 48-72h, going live in June of next year 2024.

Pipeline

NRGV IR presentation

Additions become clear when compared to last quarter figures:

NRGV IR presentation

While the submitted proposals and short-listed funnel decreased (but these are lumpy quarter-to-quarter), there was a huge jump in awards +153% y/y to 9GWh or $3.3B bookings.

Signed contracts increased by 800MWh (y/y) bringing that total to just over $840M.

Some of NRGV's partners are already involved in the DoE $7B dash for green hydrogen hubs.

Revenue streams

The company normally relies on third-party EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) firms to construct the storage systems, but they do so under the company's supervision with dedicated teams tasked with project management. Revenue streams, per the 10-K:

Building, operating, and transferring energy storage projects to potential customers,

Building, operating, and holding energy storage systems as equity (co-) sponsor that may provide recurring revenue in the future,

Recurring software revenue through licensing software for asset management and use case applications,

Recurring service revenue through long-term service agreements, and

Intellectual property licenses and royalties associated with our energy storage technologies may provide recurring revenues in the future.

Owned and operated systems

The company also plans to own and operate a few projects

A 36MWh EVx gravity system which Enel Green Power will operate in Snyder Texas.

A 293MWh Pacific Gas & Electric hybrid system involving green hydrogen, expandable to 700MWh. It will be the largest utility-scale green hydrogen project in the US.

The company also made a $15M investment and entered into a multi-year offtake agreement in KORE Power, a US battery producer, it greatly increases the domestic content opportunities for their US energy storage projects, and hence qualification for IRA subsidies.

Software

NRGV IR presentation

company's Vault-Bidder solution life testing at customers, a future differentiator

Finances

NRGV IR presentation

Q3 Revenue was $172.21M a $53.9M beat.

Gross margins were 4.2% two timing issues but maintaining FY23 10-15%

This gross margin guidance indicates that AEBITDA might come close to breakeven in Q4.

OpEx was flat to down and is now on its normal run rate of roughly. $28M/Q, considerably less on a cash basis as stock-based compensation was $10.7M in Q3.

Next year there could be some quarters with positive AEBITDA

There was $132.2M in cash and equivalents at the end of Q3, and there will be little cash bleed in Q4 given project turnovers and reduced restricted cash.

The company has a $1B bonding capacity for additional projects, should that even be necessary.

Data by YCharts

There is significant stock-based compensation, but this brings the cash OpEx down some $10M per quarter at around $18M:

Data by YCharts

The company's cash position is enough for at least a year and in all likelihood significantly longer as cash bleed is set to decline substantially from Q4/23 onwards.

Data by YCharts

Guidance

NRGV IR presentation

Valuation

Data by YCharts

6M options and 22.7K RSUs for a fully diluted share count of 150M, at a share price of $2.3 delivers a fully diluted market cap of $345M and an EV of $213M

With the midpoint of FY23 guidance at $375M the company sells for 0.57x EV/S.

The average analyst expectation for FY24 revenue is $718.5M which reduces the FY24 EV/S to 0.296x.

At a 10% gross margin, the company would produce in excess of $70M in gross profit, at a 15% gross margin this would increase to $105M.

With management arguing that their Q3 OpEx is the normal run rate going forward ($28M/q) the company would be close to GAAP breakeven at 15% gross margin and cash flow could already be positive by the end of next year as cash OpEx is likely to be well below $100M a year given the significant level of stock-based compensation.

Conclusion