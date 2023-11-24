fotoember/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is a promising investment in the energy industry, in my opinion, and the company benefits from strong pricing in petroleum markets and generates a ton of free cash flow for the benefit of its shareholders. Petrobras also returns a lot of cash to shareholders which translates to a 15% dividend yield. Petrobras also returns a lot of free cash flow to shareholders and the energy firm has an attractive valuation as it trades at a significant discount to its international rivals in the energy industry!

Previous coverage, industry tailwinds

I have not worked on Petrobras before, but my recent coverage of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) highlights -- OPEC+ Is Coming To The Rescue -- why I have become more bullish on the energy industry as a whole. I recently upgraded ExxonMobil to buy as the pricing situation improved and because the company acquired Pioneer Resources... which I believe is a game-changer for ExxonMobil.

The relevant news about Petrobras is OPEC+ strategic actions, however. At the beginning of the month, Saudi Arabia and Russia, which are two of the largest oil producers in the world and OPEC+ members, extended voluntary supply cuts until the end of the year. The reduced supply has supported petroleum prices which creates favorable free cash flow and earnings tailwinds for the U.S. energy industry, but also for non-U.S. companies such as Petrobras.

Why Petrobras is an attractive energy investment: free cash flow

Petrobras is an energy company located in Brazil and it currently has a market cap of $59B. Therefore, Petrobras is significantly smaller than companies like ExxonMobil or Chevron Corporation (CVX) which have market caps of $420B and $272B... but that doesn't mean smaller companies can't generate material free cash flow from their energy operations.

Petrobras is an integrated energy company that is majority-owned (50%+) by the Brazilian government.

Petrobras has core investments chiefly in crude oil, NGL, and natural gas, but also has stakes in other projects including alternative energy sources such as thermoelectric, biofuels, solar, and wind power. In the third quarter, Petrobras had a production volume of 2,877 Mboed in its core operations, showing about 9% year-over-year growth. The largest production and revenue source is crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in Brazil, accounting for 99% of Petrobras' production.

Petrobras is a very free cash flow-profitable business, which together with a low P/E valuation, are reasons why I have a favorable opinion of the energy company.

In the third quarter, Petrobras earned $13.6B in EBITDA which translated to, after CapEx consideration of $3.2B, into free cash flow of $8.4B. The energy company paid $4.8B in dividends out of this free cash flow which calculates to a free cash flow return percentage of 57%. Including stock buybacks, which Petrobras spent another $200M on, the free cash flow return percentage in the third quarter was 60%.

Petrobras is a dividend play for investors

Petrobras returns a considerable amount of its free cash flow to shareholders as I just demonstrated and the energy firm is paying an enormous dividend that other U.S.-based energy companies can't compete against. Petrobras is paying a 15% dividend which has been covered by free cash flow and which is materially higher than the 3-4% yields that ExxonMobil and Chevron offer their investors.

Petrobras' valuation and rival comparison

Petrobras is trading at a significant discount to its U.S. peers in the energy industry. Shares of Petrobras are trading at a P/E ratio of 4.5X compared to P/E ratios of 11.1X for ExxonMobil and 10.2X for Chevron. However, Petrobras is trading as cheaply as Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCPK:TOTZF). Compared to ExxonMobil and Chevron, Petrobras' shares trade at a 55-60% P/E discount.

Both Petrobras and Total are cheaply valued, especially in the current high-price world which leaves considerable room for free cash flow and earnings growth. Petrobras could easily trade at 6-7X earnings, in my opinion, which would give the Brazilian energy giant a fair value of $22-25... if the company continues to cover its dividend with free cash flow and petroleum prices remain elevated.

Petrobras ExxonMobil Chevron Total Energy Est. Earnings FY 2024 $3.59 $9.38 $14.23 $1.83 Earnings Growth 2024 -2.32% 0.38% 5.16% 18.51% P/E Ratio 4.49X 11.14X 10.15X 4.42X Click to enlarge

Risks with Petrobras

Petrobras is majority-owned by the Brazilian government and as a foreign company, Petrobras is a more risky bet on the energy industry than domestic companies like ExxonMobil or Chevron. The fact that Petrobras operates in Latin America and generates almost all of its cash flow from assets located in Brazil is likely the reason why the firm's shares trade at a discount to their international rivals. What would change my mind about Petrobras is if the energy firm were to fail to cover its dividend with free cash flow which would likely be the case in a low-price world.

Final thoughts

Petrobras' dividend bonanza continues as the firm is set to return a ton of its free cash flow to shareholders in the foreseeable future and the company has seen near double-digit production growth, Y/Y, in the third quarter. Petrobras returned 57% of its free cash flow to shareholders in the third quarter and shares currently yield a stunning 15%. This yield is risky, however, and the total amount of dividend payments received by shareholders in the future may be below those paid in the past, especially if energy prices drop. Shares of the Brazilian energy giant are also cheap (4.5X P/E) and trade at a material discount to its U.S. rivals, largely due to the fact that Petrobras is majority-owned by the Brazilian government. Investors with a taste for risk may consider Petrobras as a worthy dividend investment!