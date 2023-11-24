JasonDoiy

Investment Thesis

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) stands as a compelling investment opportunity in the rapidly evolving landscape of database management and artificial intelligence ('AI'). As a leading force in these domains, Oracle has skillfully integrated generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) into its renowned database systems, particularly with the groundbreaking Oracle Database 23c. This strategic move not only reinforces Oracle's position as an innovator but also aligns it with the burgeoning growth of the AI sector. The LLM market, a subset of the AI industry, is on a trajectory to reach $40.8 billion by 2029, and Oracle's advancements position it to capture a significant share of this expansion. While the world of AI is becoming incredibly competitive, Oracle differentiates itself through a balanced focus on value and innovation, particularly in AI-integrated database management systems, with databases being a strong suit of the company for many decades. This unique positioning, coupled with its value-oriented investment appeal, offers a sustainable entry into the high-growth AI market. Oracle emerges as a buy in the AI and tech sector, marking a strategic choice for investors seeking to capitalize on the intersection of AI innovation and database management expertise.

Technical Background (What Does Oracle Do?)

Oracle Corporation has established itself as a leading force in database management systems, and its integration of artificial intelligence solidifies this position. The company boasts a comprehensive AI portfolio integrated into its cloud applications, supported by top-tier AI infrastructure and cutting-edge generative AI innovations. A significant milestone is the integration of generative AI and Large Language Models in Oracle Database 23c, empowering developers and analysts to fully utilize these advanced models. Additionally, Oracle introduced an Integrated Vector Database in Oracle Database 23c, featuring an AI vector similarity search that blends semantic and business data search, leading to quicker and more accurate answers, thereby boosting developer productivity.

The launch of the Fusion Data Intelligence Platform represents another leap forward, offering a next-generation data, analytics, and AI platform that helps Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications customers merge data-driven insights with intelligent decision-making. Complementing these advancements, Oracle's collaboration with Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) through the Oracle Database@Azure initiative provides customers with direct access to Oracle's database services on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, deployed within Microsoft Azure datacenters. These initiatives highlight Oracle's ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership in enterprise software solutions, particularly in the realms of AI and cloud services. This partnership with Microsoft is particularly important because it means that Microsoft is the only other major cloud provider (outside of Oracle itself) "to run Oracle's database services and help our customers unlock a new wave of cloud-powered innovation" (Oracle Press Release).

This is big because most firms use multiple cloud applications. So being able to run Oracle databases on Azure (which is where some of the best AI applications will be built going forward) gives Oracle huge access to the burgeoning LLM market.

How Does this Software Help LLMs & AI (Deep Dive)

Oracle's latest database version, Oracle Database 23c, represents a significant leap in integrating AI capabilities, particularly in aiding Large Language Models and generative AI applications. This integration is primarily achieved through largely newly introduced AI vector search capabilities. The AI vector similarity search in Oracle Database 23c allows for a unique combination of semantic and business data searches, which results in highly accurate and secure answers. This feature significantly enhances the database's utility in processing generative AI applications​​. This has massive potential for business clients, like what Microsoft had through its Azure Business Intelligence unit.

The addition of vector search to Oracle Database 23c is a strategic move to futureproof the database by melding generative AI with enterprise transactional data. This blend enables a seamless integration of advanced AI applications within the traditional database environment, fostering a more robust and versatile data processing platform​​.

Furthermore, the enhancement of Oracle Database 23c with AI Vector Search capabilities extends the database's functionality to include semantic search and fast similarity queries. This is achieved by storing semantic content as vectors, thus facilitating more efficient and accurate data retrieval and analysis. This improvement is especially valuable in handling diverse data types, including documents and images, by leveraging vectors for storage and retrieval​​​​.

The AI Vector Search feature set includes vector indexes, vector data types, and vector search SQL operators. These new additions provide developers with innovative tools and features, simplifying the development of applications that require complex data handling and processing. By integrating these features, Oracle Database 23c becomes a pivotal tool in the realm of generative AI and LLMs, enabling more sophisticated and efficient data processing, storage, and retrieval​​.

What is the TAM of this Market and its Potential?

The Large Language Model market, the technology behind ChatGPT, and a segment of the broader AI industry are experiencing rapid growth. In 2022, the LLM market was valued at approximately $10.5 billion. This market is projected to reach $40.8 billion by 2029, indicating a compound annual growth rate ('CAGR') of 21.4%​​​​. The exponential trajectory highlights the increasing demand and potential of LLMs in various applications. Oracle's new database solution allows them to leverage this trend.

Even the broader AI market is growing at an impressive rate. The overall market size of Artificial Intelligence was about $428 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from $515.31 billion in 2023 to a staggering $2.03 trillion by 2030. This represents a CAGR of 21.6% during the 8-year period​​.

These projections underscore the massive potential and rapid growth of the AI sector, with LLMs representing a significant and fast-growing subsegment. The increasing adoption of AI technologies across various industries, combined with advancements in LLMs, positions companies like Oracle, which are innovating in these areas, to capitalize on this expanding market.

Like I mentioned before, Oracle fits well in here because of the need for databases to support LLMs. AI (much like any software program before it) consumes and emits large quantities of data. It needs a place to store this data and (now more than ever) retrieve multiple types of data simultaneously in order to conduct analysis. Oracle is capitalizing on this.

Valuation

Oracle presents a compelling case as a value buy in the tech and AI sector, particularly when compared to Microsoft. The company boasts a market capitalization of $318.43 billion and an enterprise value of $395.75 billion, which, when compared to its sector peers, shows a balance in its valuation metrics. Microsoft, for example, boasts a market cap of $2.81 trillion and an enterprise value of $2.77 trillion.

Oracle has a forward non-GAAP PE ratio of 20.93 which is 8% below the sector median (I would argue most of the sector median stocks do not have such a powerful AI database opportunity in their pipeline). This compares to a forward non-GAAP PE of 33.71 for Microsoft.

In addition, the firm has a non-GAAP forward PEG ratio of 1.65. This is below the typical PEG ratio for the sector by almost 12%. For comparison, Microsoft's forward PEG ratio is 2.47.

Note: While I am bullish on Microsoft going forward, I recognize that this is a more higher-reward setup. Oracle represents a more balanced way to play AI growth for a slightly more conservative investor.

Given these factors, I believe there is room for upside with Oracle just for it to get to median sector valuation metrics. As the firm begins to show the power of its new database architecture for LLMs, I think we could see further multiple expansion beyond the sector median as the market begins to appreciate this opportunity more.

Risks: While the Valuation is Lower, the Growth Potential Could be Less (Comparative Analysis to Microsoft)

While Oracle presents a more affordable entry into the AI and tech sector, its growth potential may not match that of Microsoft or Nvidia (NVDA). Microsoft's significant lead in cloud services and Nvidia's strength in AI and GPU technology represent higher growth trajectories, albeit at a higher valuation.

With Oracle's market valuation and growth potential, its strategic opportunity lies in leveraging its extensive database hosting to offer machine learning services to existing clients. Oracle, in some cases primarily competing on price, is positioned similarly to Google in the AI cloud market. This competition can (and will likely) hamper growth in a way where Microsoft and Nvidia may be able to avoid it.

This competitive scenario places Oracle in a challenging position. While offering an accessible entry point into the AI and tech sector, Oracle's growth potential appears muted compared to Microsoft's comprehensive cloud services. However, I think this will end up representing a safer position. While Microsoft will develop software tools that they will need to validate in the market, people typically come to Oracle after they have data (from or for an application) they need to store. This means that demand (once it reaches Oracle) will be more certain of its needs and the firm will be able to capture it. Lower market size and hypothetical potential, but more certainty once the market is defined.

Takeaway

Oracle presents a solid investment opportunity, skillfully navigating the intersection of database management and the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence. Its pioneering Oracle Database 23c, enriched with generative AI and Large Language Models, positions Oracle advantageously in the rapidly expanding LLM market. Overall, their balanced approach in combining value with cutting-edge technology offers a prudent investment option. It may not match the aggressive growth trajectories of some of its peers, but it stands out for its sustainable and strategic positioning in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. This makes the company an attractive choice for investors seeking more stable yet innovative exposure to the AI and database management sectors.