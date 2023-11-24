Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oracle: A Cheaper Way To Play The AI Wave

Nov. 24, 2023 8:56 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)MSFT
Ultima Insights profile picture
Ultima Insights
279 Followers

Summary

  • Oracle is a compelling investment opportunity in the AI and database management sectors, with its integration of generative AI and Large Language Models.
  • The company's advancements in AI-integrated database management systems position it to capture a significant share of the growing LLM market.
  • Oracle's value-oriented investment appeal and strategic partnerships, such as with Microsoft, make it a sustainable choice for investors in the high-growth AI market.

Oracle Headquarters Redwood Shores

JasonDoiy

Investment Thesis

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) stands as a compelling investment opportunity in the rapidly evolving landscape of database management and artificial intelligence ('AI'). As a leading force in these domains, Oracle has skillfully integrated generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) into its

This article was written by

Ultima Insights profile picture
Ultima Insights
279 Followers
Ultima Insights is a research company for retail investors. We provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributor Thomas Potter.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (account author) is the Co-Managing partner of Noahs' Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ORCL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ORCL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ORCL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.