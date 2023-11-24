Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Short Note For The Day After Thanksgiving

Marc Chandler
Summary

  • Foreign exchange market remains subdued with major currencies fluctuating around +/- 0.2%.
  • China considers new efforts to support the property market, leading to a rally in developer stocks.
  • Germany's Constitutional Court ruling on Covid funds creates a fiscal hole, triggering a sell-off of European bonds.

Price Action

Since the North American markets closed Wednesday, the foreign exchange market has been subdued. Most of the major currencies are +/- 0.2%.

The Antipodeans and sterling have risen a bit more. The euro is in the middle of

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks.

