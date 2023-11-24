Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal Vs. Block: Which Fintech Stock Is The Better Investment?

Nov. 24, 2023 9:54 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), SQBSQKZ3 Comments
Summary

  • The financial sector has positive momentum, but performance remains modest on a yearly basis.
  • PayPal is a leader in the payment processing industry with a large user base, while Block has faced accusations of overstating its user count.
  • The global payment processing solutions market is expected to considerably grow, with retail and e-commerce segments contributing the highest growth rate.
  • New leaders will emerge from the actual regionalization and localization of payment systems, while some past leaders may still have enough strength to stay on the frontline.
  • This article focuses on long-term investment opportunities based on in-depth fundamental analysis, and I offer two valuation models structured around multiple outcome scenarios.

This article was written by

Independent trader, investment writer & financial analyst, with two decades of experience in the capital markets. Master's Degree in Management specialized in Finance, Strategy, and Marketing. It’s all about managing the risk: Being wrong is unavoidable, staying wrong is a choice. While I enjoy giving my opinion on long-term investment opportunities, my focus is oriented toward momentum and mid-term position trading, as I leverage my proficiency in fundamental analysis and combine selected quantitative metrics and theories in technical analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All of my articles are a matter of opinion and must be treated as such. All opinions and estimates reflect my best judgment on selected aspects of a potential investment in securities of the mentioned company or underlying, as of the date of publication. Any opinions or estimates are subject to change without notice, and I am under no circumstance obliged to update or correct any information presented in my analyses. I am not acting in an investment adviser capacity, and this article is not financial advice. This article contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. I invite every investor to do their research and due diligence before making an independent investment decision based on their particular investment objectives, financial situation, and risk tolerance. I take no responsibility for your investment decisions but wish you great success.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

M
Marconi69
Today, 10:45 AM
Comments (93)
No mention of Chriss taking over? Still early for any deep analysis on his style as the CEO now that he has the reins. I view it as a positive. I am a buyer if it gets to $50. It is at the top of the descending channel. Waiting for the exuberance and post holiday trading to drop prices. I need some MA also. MA, SOFI, PYPL should have the payment sector covered.
R
Rivka1217
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (46)
Neither…
Mirco Lysek profile picture
Mirco Lysek
Today, 9:58 AM
Comments (525)
Thank you for reading!

If you enjoyed this article, consider supporting my work by liking the article and following me here on Seeking Alpha.

Do not hesitate to check out my other articles, and reach out if you want to discuss or give feedback on one of my analyses.
