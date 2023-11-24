Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Novo Nordisk: Eli Lilly's Zepbound Approval Is Not A Threat To Valuation

Nov. 24, 2023 10:32 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)LLY1 Comment
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Novo Nordisk's stock price has risen by over 365% in the past 5 years, giving the company a market cap of $458 billion.
  • Much of the valuation growth has been driven by a single drug, semaglutide.
  • Semaglutide is approved in T2D as Ozempic, and in obesity as Wegovy - demand for the latter is off the scale.
  • Eli Lilly's recently approved drug Zepbound is a major threat to Novo's market share in weight loss, albeit the market opportunity is large enough to accommodate both.
  • The market clearly expects to see major revenue growth in the coming years - I believe Novo has the capacity to meet expectations, but the share price may have reached peak levels.

Unrecognizable Black Lady Showing Abdominal Muscles Wearing Oversized Jeans Indoor

Prostock-Studio

Investment Overview

Novo Nordisk (NVO), the Danish Pharma giant, has delivered phenomenal gains for shareholders across the past 5 years, its stock price has risen in value by >365%, giving the company a market cap of $458bn. Amongst global pharmas, only Eli Lilly (

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
10.25K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 10:45 AM
Comments (8.43K)
If you put a photo like that on every column, your readership will triple.

Have you looked at PFE's weight-loss pill?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NVO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.