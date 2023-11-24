The Best November On Record?

CentralITAlliance

Stock prices continued to grind higher the day before Thanksgiving in what is becoming one of the best Novembers on record for the S&P 500. My only concern is that we're stealing our Santa Claus rally before December even starts. Oil prices continue to ease, along with bond yields, which is further supporting the bid for equities. Weekly unemployment claims came in lower than expected this week, along with continuing claims, while durable goods orders were soft in what continues to be Goldilocks economic data that collectively is neither too hot nor too cold. This is what we want to see for a soft landing in 2024.

Finviz

As a soft landing has become the consensus view, risk asset prices have surged this month. Investor sentiment is rapidly recovering from what was an unsustainable depressed level at the end of October, and money is starting to flow back into stocks and bonds. This is great to see, but it does have somewhat of a panic feeling, as retail and institutional investors scramble to catch up with top-heavy benchmark indexes that have left the performances of most portfolios behind. All the news is being interpreted as good news now, which is important with respect to this weekend’s big annual shopping spree. Consumer confidence suggests there may be some disappointment, but I think we need to take what consumers say these days with a grain of salt.

Bloomberg

Consumer sentiment has soured in recent months, which is odd given the strength of the labor market and wage growth over the past three years. I understand that wage growth has come with substantial price increases, but the increases are abating rapidly, while wage gains have not. Regardless, expectations for inflation in the year ahead have climbed to a seven-month high of 4.5%, according to the University of Michigan survey, while 5-10 year expectations have increased to 3.2%, which is at an 11-year high.

Bloomberg

A few months ago, this report would have sent shockwaves through financial markets because of its potential impact on the mindset of Fed officials when determining interest rate policy. That no longer appears to be the case. The consumer outlook is not consistent with the facts on the ground. For example, consumers’ one-year gas price expectations rose to their highest level since June 2022, yet prices have plunged over the past three months to their lows for the year. The bottom line is that the disinflationary trend remains intact, which is the exact opposite of expectations and should result in an improvement in sentiment over the coming months. That could be additional fuel for the economy and markets in 2024.

Finviz

Still, I'm sensing a market that's getting a little bit ahead of itself as we bring November to a close next week. New highs for the year in the S&P 500 are a legitimate possibility by year-end, but enthusiasm for risk has rebounded so rapidly that it feels like we need another brief pause or pullback before making an attempt at it. According to the American Association of Individual Investors, sentiment has soared from one of its most bearish readings on Nov. 1 to nearly its most bullish of the past year in just three weeks.

AAII

By the same token, CNN’s Fear & Greed Index has swung from Extreme Fear just one month ago to Greed, which is another astonishingly rapid change in the outlook.

CNN

These are not necessarily negative developments, but they do suggest a pause or pullback of some kind to start December. One technical indicator with a shorter-term focus that I rely on is the percentage of stocks in the S&P 500 that are trading above their 50-day moving average. Note below that it has risen to 74%, which is not outrageously high, but that level is approaching levels between 80-90 where it peaks. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (top of chart) for this chart is above 70 at 71.85, which has been a peak over the past several years.

Stockcharts

The bottom line is that November has been superb so far, and new highs for the year in the S&P 500 look likely before year-end. That said, I think we may see a pause or pullback in prices for reasons unknown in the near term to soften investor enthusiasm and resolve the overbought condition in markets.