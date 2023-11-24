Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rolls-Royce: Ongoing Performance Recovery

Nov. 24, 2023 11:42 AM ETRolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF)
Retirement Pot profile picture
Retirement Pot
1.9K Followers

Summary

  • Rolls-Royce has seen a significant improvement in its business performance, with revenues, operating profits, and operating margins all increasing.
  • The company has upgraded its full-year guidance and expects to cut several thousand roles, which is expected to reduce costs and positively impact the share price.
  • The balance sheet of Rolls-Royce is improving, with net debt decreasing, and potential upside drivers such as new engines and sustainable fuel could drive future value.

Labour Minister Heil Visits Rolls-Royce Jet Engine Factory

Omer Messinger

Aeronautical engineer Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) has sharply improved its business performance lately. The share price has also been doing very well. Indeed, they are up 184% over the past year (although that still leaves them 13% lower than five years ago).

This article was written by

Retirement Pot profile picture
Retirement Pot
1.9K Followers
I am a private investor based in the United Kingdom and most interested in equities in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Norway.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About RYCEF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RYCEF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RYCEF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.