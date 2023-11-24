Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Equity ETFs: Good Market To Write Options In - Part I

Nov. 24, 2023 11:15 AM ETSPY6 Comments
Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Writing (selling) options on ETFs can be a great way to supplement income in an over-bought market or even in a flat to up-and-down market.
  • Though most option players like to be either long Calls or Put options, that is, by far, the riskiest strategy and most will lose money being long options.
  • What you want to be is the seller of an option while you hold shares of the underlying security, whether it be a stock or ETF.
  • Essentially, you choose a price at which you would be willing to give up your shares by a certain date out in the future, and someone will pay you a premium for that right.
  • The odds, however, are much greater in your favor that you, as the seller of the option, will be profitable simply because time works in your favor as time erodes the value of the option.

The Index of Options on The Screen.

PashaIgnatov

Part I

As I've lowered my equity CEF exposure in client accounts this year due to lower liquidity for smaller-cap securities, I've had to look for other ways to generate income. And without a doubt, one of the best ways to accomplish

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work.

CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

If you'd like to learn more about my services, please go to this link:

CEFs: Income +Opportunity

This article was written by

Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
11.99K Followers

Douglas Albo has been a financial professional for 20+ years and a registered investment advisor over a decade. His background includes several years at Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley. He has been covering equity CEFs on Seeking Alpha for well over a decade as well.

Douglas is the leader of the investing group CEFs: Income + Opportunity where he provides coverage of the best ideas in equity CEFs. Features of the group include: analysis of tax-advantaged distribution funds, real time trading alerts and ideas, weekly performance spreadsheets, a portfolio guide updated every 2 weeks, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

R
Ringydingydo
Today, 12:22 PM
Comments (19)
Looking forward to Part II!
ckwrites2 profile picture
ckwrites2
Today, 12:20 PM
Comments (13)
Thanks for doing this. Following closely.
S
SLW
Today, 12:09 PM
Comments (919)
Nice, simple review. Thanks. I do sell options on individual holdings occasionally to enhance income or an occasional "buy/write" as long as the underlying is something I would like to own (as it is very likely you will end up owning it eventually). Also a useful strategy to use to buy or sell stocks at prices you are more comfortable with. I'll have to look at some ETF options, I really haven't considered those before. It would seem to me that since one of the purposes of ETF is to reduce volatility, the premiums may not be too great. Either way, my first rule with any short option is stick only to stuff I would like to and are willing and able to own for the long haul. Those big premiums may look tempting, but won't compensate for ending up with a real dog.
R
RNArizona
Today, 12:02 PM
Comments (622)
I would recommend the book "Getting Started in Options," by Michael Thomsett to anyone interested in pursuing the strategy. It will add clarity and more information than what an author can provide here on SA, in the space allowed.
w
wwn2001
Today, 11:35 AM
Comments (6.57K)
Ya, the old adage I've heard is that the only ones who make money with options are the people who sell them. I took training sessions held by a professional options trader a few years ago, trading using resistance levels and the like, based upon probabilities (what has typically happened in the past). It was fun and I learned a lot. It's a difficult game though to win or be up consistently over the long haul. That said, can you please refresh my memory? If I sell a covered call option, and the buyer holds it through a dividend ex date, do I still collect the dividend? Thx
Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Today, 12:05 PM
Comments (2.42K)
@wwn2001 Absolutely you still get the dividend. I'm glad you brought that up because I explain that in Part II.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.