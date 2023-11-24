Equity ETFs: Good Market To Write Options In - Part I

PashaIgnatov

Part I

As I've lowered my equity CEF exposure in client accounts this year due to lower liquidity for smaller-cap securities, I've had to look for other ways to generate income. And without a doubt, one of the best ways to accomplish that is to write (sell) Call options when the markets have advanced this much.

Despite the positive seasonality and overall bullish tone in the markets currently, with the S&P 500 (SPY), $455.50 real time market price, +0.5%, we've probably gotten ahead of ourselves and we should expect some level of a pullback over the next month or so, or at least in January when the tax-year rolls over and investors can lock in gains.

This is where I believe writing options on ETFs makes a lot of sense, particularly if you go out to a January expiration since you put off any option premium gains (in a weak market) or called away shares (in a continued strong market) until the new year.

Note: I generally don't let shares get called away and will buy back the option, but more on that later.

If you don't have option approval on your brokerage account, the first step would be to fill out an Option Agreement with your custodian (Schwab, Fidelity, etc), and get it approved for at least Level 1 transactions. Options have 4 levels, 0-3, and Level 0 is the most conservative with buy-write and covered Calls and Puts. Level 1 allows all of Level 0 as well as buying long options if you want them.

You don't really need Level 2 or Level 3 if you're just going to do covered call writing but Level 1 will allow you to do long Calls and long Puts as well. BTW, you can get option approval on retirement accounts too.

The first thing to understand about options is that you can be long options, by either buying Call or Put options or you can be short options by selling them.

Short is a little bit of a misnomer because shorting implies you sold something you don't own. But with options, if you own the underlying security, then in essence you are selling the option against something that you do own.

So if you own the underlying security and sold an option against it, that is called "writing" an option, i.e. selling the option against your stock or ETF position.

Note: To be truly short an option, you would not own the underlying security and that is a much more risky option strategy only allowed at Level 3. In fact, that is called being "naked."

That said, being long an option means you are taking on the risk that the underlying stock or ETF will go in the direction you predict. That is, it goes up for a Call option and down for a Put option.

This is what most investors think of when they think of options. That is, you own a long option and if the option holder is right, then he/she can make a lot of money.

But if they're wrong, then they can lose all of their investment. And frankly, most long option players lose everything because either the underlying security doesn't go the way they expect or even if it does, they could still run out of time.

And this is why you want to be the seller of an option and not the buyer. Because there are many more ways for the option buyer to lose and for the seller to win and the biggest reason is that time works in favor of the seller and not the buyer.

In fact, the worst that happens to the seller of an option who owns the underlying security is that they have to give up their shares at an established strike price, usually higher than the current price.

So as you might expect, I only sell (write) options, since that's how you can generate significant income that annualized, could result in 15% to 20% 'yields,' though generally this income is taxed as realized gains.

I'm going to stop here and come back with a Part II on how selling/writing options can provide supplemental income for you without taking on undue risk.

If this sounds like something you might be interested in, let me know below. In the meantime, if you don't already have options available on your account, you might want to check with your brokerage firm and get a copy of their Options Agreement (which often comes with a margin agreement too).