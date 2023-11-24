Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Equity ETFs: Good Market To Write Options In - Part II

Nov. 24, 2023 1:37 PM ETSPY
Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Selling (writing) options can be a great way to augment income, especially when market averages are close to their highs.
  • Writing covered options is a much more conservative strategy than buying long options and allows you to take advantage of the time premium and earn income from the premium received.
  • Choosing the strike price and expiration date of the option also allows you to customize the potential income and risk.
  • And unlike option-write CEFs and ETFs which must systematically sell options over specified periods, which are often ill-timed, you have the luxury of deciding when to sell.
  • I have made many profitable option-write trades over the past two years, even with this year's strong performance in the major market averages. And though most expect 2024 to see the bull market continue, I have my doubts.

The Index of Options on The Screen.

PashaIgnatov

Part II

I'm going to pick up from where I left off in Equity ETFs: Good Market To Write Options In - Part I.

Both of these articles, Part I and Part II, are more in an essay format to give

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work.

CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

If you'd like to learn more about my services, please go to this link:

CEFs: Income +Opportunity

This article was written by

Douglas Albo profile picture
Douglas Albo
11.99K Followers

Douglas Albo has been a financial professional for 20+ years and a registered investment advisor over a decade. His background includes several years at Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley. He has been covering equity CEFs on Seeking Alpha for well over a decade as well.

Douglas is the leader of the investing group CEFs: Income + Opportunity where he provides coverage of the best ideas in equity CEFs. Features of the group include: analysis of tax-advantaged distribution funds, real time trading alerts and ideas, weekly performance spreadsheets, a portfolio guide updated every 2 weeks, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.