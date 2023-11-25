Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On OPEC Meeting, Amazon AWS Event, Tesla's Cybertruck Reveal, And Box Office Drama

Nov. 25, 2023 10:30 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), FEBO, ATGL, PAPL, LXEO, LGF.A, AMC
The energy sector will be tuned into the delayed OPEC+ meeting next week amid reports of disagreements among members over how much production to cut. Crude oil futures have steadied over the last week in front of the OPEC meeting, but are down more than 10% over the last six weeks. Underlining the high stakes of the meeting, Seeking Alpha analyst Zoltan Ban called crude oil prices the key to interest rates and market performance next year. Key economic reports in the week ahead include updates on new home sales, consumer confidence, construction spending, and the latest reading on the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation gauge. The PCE reading on core inflation is expected to show a 0.2% month-over-month and 3.5% year-over-year increase. On the corporate calendar, Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) re:Invent conference is anticipated to create some AI buzz for the Seattle-based company. Tesla (TSLA) will also hold an event at the Gigafactory in Austin to mark the first official deliveries of the long-awaited Cybertruck. Tesla (TSLA) is targeting production of 200,000 Cybertrucks per year, according to CEO Elon Musk. "I can't emphasize enough that manufacturing is much much harder than the initial design," noted Musk on the challenges of ramping up production. The end of the week will also see the first batch of November deliveries reports arrive from automakers. The earnings calendar is heavily tilted to the tech sector, with

