Recent Stock Purchase November 2023

- With November ending soon and the markets on an uptrend, I decided to add to some of my lagging existing positions.
- I couldn’t resist these juicy yields, as a result of stock price declines, and decided to deploy a small amount of cash this month.
- My preferred method has always been to dollar-cost average into stocks. I nibble here and there every month, no matter the market conditions.
Sometimes my dollars buy me quite a few shares, other times the same amount buys me less.
Either way, I am building up my positions and slowly increasing my passive income stream. With that being said, here are my buys for November:
|Date
|Symbol
|Description
|Quantity
|Price
|Amount
|11/22/2023
|UGI
|UGI Corp.
|3
|$21.745
|-$65.24
|11/22/2023
|MO
|Altria Group
|3
|$41.1438
|-$123.43
|11/03/2023
|MO
|Altria Group
|2.447
|$40.8663
|-$100.00
|Total:
|-$288.67
As you can see, I have been buying a lot more of the same. MO and UGI have been in the dumps in recent months and continue to offer a compelling yield at current prices.
These recent buys allowed me to lower my average buy price while I wait patiently for that turnaround in those names. What have you been buying in November? Please let me know below.
Disclosure: Long MO, UGI
