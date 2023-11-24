Recent Stock Purchase November 2023

shih-wei

With November ending soon and the markets on an uptrend, I decided to add to some of my lagging existing positions. I couldn’t resist these juicy yields, as a result of stock price declines, and decided to deploy a small amount of cash this month.

My preferred method has always been to dollar-cost average into stocks. I nibble here and there every month, no matter the market conditions. Sometimes my dollars buy me quite a few shares, other times the same amount buys me less.

Either way, I am building up my positions and slowly increasing my passive income stream. With that being said, here are my buys for November:

Date Symbol Description Quantity Price Amount 11/22/2023 UGI UGI Corp. 3 $21.745 -$65.24 11/22/2023 MO Altria Group 3 $41.1438 -$123.43 11/03/2023 MO Altria Group 2.447 $40.8663 -$100.00 Total: -$288.67 Click to enlarge

As you can see, I have been buying a lot more of the same. MO and UGI have been in the dumps in recent months and continue to offer a compelling yield at current prices.

These recent buys allowed me to lower my average buy price while I wait patiently for that turnaround in those names. What have you been buying in November? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long MO, UGI

