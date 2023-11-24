Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Marathon Petroleum: Sum Of The Parts Upside Remains

Nov. 24, 2023 9:53 PM ETMarathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.1K Followers

Summary

  • Marathon Petroleum shares have risen by 23% in the past year due to share repurchases and strong free cash flow.
  • MPC's stake in MPLX is worth $22 billion, while it has $5 billion in net cash.
  • The refining market is tighter than before, leading to wider refining margins and greater pricing power for MPC with $7.5 billion in free cash flow capacity.

Former Tesoro Golden Eagle Refinery in Pacheco California

MichaelRLopez/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) have been a strong performer over the past year, rising by about 23% as the company has been aggressively reducing its share count with its excess cash on hand and

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.1K Followers
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MPC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MPC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.