Deckers Outdoor: Strategy For Growth

Nov. 24, 2023 10:27 PM ETDeckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)
Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a strong business due to its diverse brand portfolio, high margins, and positive medium-term outlook through its Hoka brand.
  • DECK's share price has significantly outperformed the wider market in the last decade, and is primed to achieve similar growth in the coming years.
  • Financially and commercially, DECK looks to be one of the best footwear businesses. Its Hoka brand is primed to take the place of UGG as its main growth driver.
  • Despite near-term risks, DECK remains an attractive business long-term, owing to its impressive ability to market its products, as well as several strong brands.
  • The near-term valuation premium of DECK does imply it could trade sideways in the coming quarters.

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • DECK is an attractive business, owing to its portfolio of brands, high margins, impressive brand development / marketing ability, and positive medium-term outlook.
  • The business continues to outperform expectations, although the

Welbeck Ash Research
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

