The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX) is a very interesting and unique ETF. It's been on the market for slightly under a year and has an AUM of about $603M. It uses a very complex strategy to effectively mimic 1-3 month T-bills. BOXX utilizes an option strategy called a box spread. It also potentially has tax benefits compared to traditional T-bills. I will discuss box spreads and the potential tax benefits of BOXX in more detail later in this article. I rate BOXX a Buy because it provides a stable return comparable to 1-3 month T-bills, which are very attractive right now, and a tax benefit that may be appealing to certain investors.

Strategy and holdings

BOXX's portfolio consists almost entirely of S&P 500 option contracts. The BOXX ETF uses an option strategy called a box spread to capture the risk-free rate of the market. I'll include my own simple explanation of how a box spread works, but for a more in-depth explanation, you can see Alpha Architect's explanation here and Investopedia's here.

To construct a single box spread, BOXX buys an ITM (in-the-money) call, sells an OTM (out-of-the-money) call, buys an ITM put, and sells an OTM put. Essentially, BOXX has a synthetic long and a synthetic short position, allowing the profit to be the risk-free rate of the market. BOXX's average days until option expiration is about 3 months. Once the options in the BOXX spread expire, they are reinvested into a new box spread. It's very important to note that BOXX only participates in European options, so there is no early exercise risk. I strongly encourage you to check out Alpha Architect's explanation as well.

Yield

Let's compare BOXX to BIL (SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF). I'll be using BIL for comparison as it is a 1-3 month T-bill ETF and has the same goal as BOXX; namely, to provide investors with a safe and stable return that is in line with ultra-short T-bills.

As we have established, BOXX aims to produce a similar return to 3-month T-bills. BOXX has very slightly outperformed BIL since its inception. BOXX doesn't have a 30-day SEC yield, instead, it does have an average yield to option expiration which is its comparable metric to the 30-day SEC yield. Its average yield to option expiration is 5.68%, while BIL's 30-day SEC yield is only 5.27%. Box spread profits are historically slightly higher than the 3-month T-bills yield.

Box Spread Rates (alphaarchitect.com)

In discussing the slight overperformance of BOXX compared to T-bills, Alpha Architect says "There are many reasons to believe that will continue" but sadly don't expand any further.

All things considered, BOXX will almost certainly continue to have similar returns to 3-month T-bills.

Taxes

Before I begin explaining the tax implications of BOXX, I want to mention how I'm less than thrilled with how Alpha Architect explains the tax benefits of BOXX. They are very vague and don't clearly state all of the tax aspects of the ETF. The following tax analysis is what I've been able to infer based on my research and their limited descriptions.

What makes BOXX appealing to some investors is its tax efficiency. Unlike traditional T-bill ETFs, BOXX does not distribute its gains in the form of dividends. Instead, profits are just reinvested into the ETF and the investors benefit from a price increase rather than distribution payments. This is not to say that BOXX will never pay any kind of dividends. BOXX will distribute any net investment income and net realized capital gains to unit-holders annually (if any). In BOXX's promotional video, they say "Distributions, if any, are potentially expected to be a mix of short term and long term." BOXX is set up in a way that attempts to minimize any need for distribution so that all gains occur in the ETF's price.

So, what is the benefit of having unrealized gains rather than monthly dividends? Some investors in higher tax brackets may want to have profits taxed as realized capital gains (selling the ETF) rather than have it taxed as ordinary income (bond funds distributions). It also lets investors defer taxes until they sell the ETF.

Another tax benefit of BOXX is simply the taxation on the box spread. Investors won't directly see this tax benefit because it happens on BOXX's side. BOXX's contracts are considered 1256 contracts, meaning 60% of their gains are taxed at long-term capital gains rates, and 40% are taxed at short-term capital gains rates. This simply means that the return on the ETF will be higher than if the unique taxing of box spreads wasn't in place. After explaining this in a short paragraph, Alpha Architect's fund page says "Aye, caramba, my brain is already smoking a bit! In short, the taxes on box spreads are well beyond the scope of this conversation, and one should ensure they explore the tax implications of box spreads and consult with their tax advisors for customized advice. We are not tax attorneys (although we'd love to get paid the same hourly rate as tax lawyers)." I really wish Alpha Architect expanded on this rather than making jokes, but for now, this is what we get. I also concur that before investing, one should ensure they explore the tax implications of BOXX and consult with a tax advisor for customized advice.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that unlike BOXX, ETFs like BIL and SGOV are free from state income tax. In response to this Alpha Architect says "this might matter if you live in California!"

Risks

Alpha Architect says their primary risk is counterpart risk. All of BOXX's options are cleared by the OCC (Options Clearing Corporation). The OCC has an AA+ rating from S&P Global. To put that in context, US debt also has an AA+ rating from S&P Global (although the outlook was just changed to negative.)

Why a Buy

Setting aside the unique yield and tax implications for a moment, let's focus on BOXX's primary objective: to provide investors with returns comparable to 3-month T-bills. Rates are going to have to stay high for some time. Inflation, although going down, is very sticky. I'm still not completely sold on the idea of higher for longer with no bear market. There has to be a weakening of the economy because of the two-decade high interest rates. When this happens, it would be wise to have your money in an asset that has stable high returns like BOXX. If you're in a high tax bracket and feel BOXX's unique structure will help you minimize and postpone taxes to get a higher after-tax return, this ETF may be for you.

Takeaways

BOXX isn't for everyone. There are many complex factors that go into deciding if this is the right T-bill like ETF for you. Regardless, I expect BOXX to have a stable return in line with those of T-bills during the current interest rate environment. I rate BOXX a Buy.