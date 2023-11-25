Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Market Cap Less Of A Factor In Performance

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.73K Followers

Summary

  • One trend investors have become used to over the last year is the outperformance of mega-cap stocks while seemingly every other stock in the S&P 500 struggles.
  • Across the S&P 500, the average performance of stocks in the index is a gain of 9.5% since the 10/27 close, and no decile is outperforming the average gain by more than 1.7 percentage points.
  • There is little correlation between market cap and performance in mid and small-cap stocks, suggesting the days of buying the largest stocks may be numbered.

Finance capital banking and accounting concept,money coins and calculator on paper graph

10255185_880/iStock via Getty Images

One trend investors have become used to over the last year is the outperformance of mega-cap stocks while seemingly every other stock in the S&P 500 struggles. In the four weeks since the October low on

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.73K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VO--
Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares
MDY--
SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust
IJH--
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
IWR--
iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF
BMVP--
Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.