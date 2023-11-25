welcomia/iStock via Getty Images

All values are in CAD unless noted otherwise.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:APR.UN:CA) owns 77 investment properties in Canada. These income producing properties span 2.9 million of gross leasable area or GLA and can be primarily found in the major cities of the country, namely Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto. The REIT has been busy growing its portfolio since its inception in 2015 and has visible results to show for it.

Nov 2023 Presentation

Auto REIT started its journey by acquiring 26 properties from Dilawri, a private Canadian corporation. This was a sale leaseback transaction, making Dilawri the REIT's first and only tenant. As we can see in the above graphic, while the share of base rent originating from the members of this private co. has reduced considerably since 2015, it remains significant at close to 54%. Besides the stellar financial health of Dilawri (see table below), the corporation also holds a 31.4% interest in Auto REIT.

Q3-2023 Report

With close to 7X rent coverage, we are not losing any sleep over the REIT's current dependence on Dilawri.

All the tenant agreements are structured as triple-net leases, which means that Auto REIT is only responsible for structural capital expenditure, while the tenant assumes the balance costs.

Prior Coverage

We have been long term unitholders of this business and have also covered it on this platform a couple of times now.

Seeking Alpha

The price was not right back in October 2022 and hence we passed on a buy rating in our initial piece on this REIT. The metrics came together in May of this year and we were comfortable giving it the greenlight. While we were still concerned about the rising interest costs and the ongoing growth mode of Auto REIT, we opined that the price and yield at the time would serve the income investors needs well. We expected volatility, but the REIT had multiple layers of buffer to support our buy rating.

The property value has two layers of buffer. The tenant with a long term lease and the underlying value of land in case of redevelopment. The implied cap rate is around 7.1% and, believe it or not, we think that Auto REIT at 7.1% is far more attractive than SmartCenters Real Estate Investment Trust (SRU.UN:CA) or RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN:CA) at 6.7%. The latter have far more risks and much weightier debt to EBITDA on their hands. Their capex requirements are astronomical for their redevelopment. So Auto REIT wins easily even though it gets lumped into retail. We think this is one of the few REITs in Canada that can be bought today, while bracing for volatility.

Source: Automotive Properties: Solid 7.2% Yield In The Canadian REIT Space

While Auto REIT has underperformed the broader market since then, it was hardly the only REIT facing the turbulence. The punishment meted out to our protagonist was less harsh than what the other two development focused REITs (on our radar) went through.

Data by YCharts

We will once again focus on Auto REIT today and review the recently released Q3 results.

Q3-2023

Auto REIT added a net of 5 income producing properties to its portfolio since the end of Q3-2022. The portfolio continues to be fully leased and has an impressive weighted average lease term of over 10 years.

Q3-2023 Report

The contractual rent increases and property acquisitions were the drivers of the 13% year over year rental revenue growth.

Q3-2023 Report

Interest costs chewed up most of the net operating income increase, leaving only a 1.5% increase in the total funds from operations or FFO. The per unit increase was even less than that with more units outstanding in 2023 compared to 2022.

Debt & Liquidity

The increase in debt to fund acquisitions, along with higher rates resulted in a close to 35% increase in the year over year interest expense ($6,270 versus $4,663). The weighted average interest rate has predictably been on the rise and was 4.18% at September 30, 2023, compared to 3.80% at the end of Q3-2022. We can see the resultant decreases in the interest coverage and debt service coverage in the table below.

Q3-2023 Report

Unlike its weighted average lease renewal term, Auto REIT's debt repayments come calling quicker, with the average term being 3.1 years.

Q3-2023 Report

The interest rate on majority of the debt is fixed via swaps, giving the REIT time to enjoy lower than market rates (around 6.25%) for a couple more years (5.1 weighted average term). The swaps will help, especially starting 2025 when bigger chunks of the debt start coming due for repayment.

Q3-2023 Report

Auto REIT had around $65 million in undrawn credit facilities after Q3, which is a sufficient buffer to meet its debt and other commitments as they come due for the next little while. 5 unencumbered properties provide another layer of strength to liquidity resources.

Verdict

Acquisitions have been one part of the revenue growth equation for this REIT. With the rising cost of borrowing, management indicated that they will be more selective in light of the current rates.

Frank Liu Got it. And I guess, with the current interest rate environment, do you see the bid-ask spread like narrow a little bit or more in favor for APR? Milton Lamb I mean the bid-ask spread on operations, I mentioned it a bit. We're not as close to that as we are on what we have been requesting now as far as applicable cap rates. We're asking for a bit more because we need it to be very constructive and appealing if we're going to trade off some of the liquidity and flexibility that we have for good acquisitions. We want our unitholders to be paid for it. Those conversations are going deeper now than they would have 6 months ago when vendors were doing a very quick flashback to what cap rates they were hoping to achieve in '21 and '22, which were certainly dramatically lower than what you'd see today. And remember, we didn't do acquisitions in 2021 because we thought those cap rates were way too low.

Source: Earnings Call Transcript - Tikr

If the acquisition activity ebbs, the contractual rent increases will bear the entire burden of revenue increase, especially since there aren't any lease renewals until 2026. The overall capitalization rate on the portfolio was increased marginally from 6.52% at the end of Q2-2023 to 6.56% at September 30. This REIT currently trades at an implied capitalization rate of 7.5%, whole 100 basis points higher than its internally calculated valuation. This is not at all unusual in retail REIT land.

Data by YCharts

But Auto REIT is one of the few REITS where we actually concur with the entity valuation versus that by the market. The land in prime locations underlying dealerships is incredibly valuable and offers a second level of buffer on the rare default. A monthly dividend of 0.067, at the current price of $10.33 gives an annual yield of 7.8%. We reiterate our stance from the previous piece. This is a quality triple-net lease and will serve the needs of income investors well over the long term.

