Happy Thanksgiving! 2023 YTD Winners

Pavel Muravev

The average Russell 3,000 (a combination of the large-cap Russell 1,000 and the small-cap Russell 2,000) stock is up just over 5% year-to-date on a total return basis. Below is a list of the best-performing stocks in the index so far in 2023. All 28 stocks are up more than 200%.

The problem with some of this year's big winners is that they're still down significantly from highs made a couple of years ago. For example, below is a list of stocks that are up more than 100% this year but still down at least 25% over the last two years.

If you managed to buy these names in early 2023, congrats. If you bought them towards the end of 2021, however, you're still not even close to getting back to even.

To weed out this year's winners that are still in massive drawdowns, below is a list of stocks that are up more than 100% this year and also up more than 75% over the last two years.

The list below contains the 27 stocks in the Russell 3,000 that fit this bill. As shown, Super Micro Computer (SMCI) is on top with a 249% gain in 2023 and a 583% gain over the last two years.

Other names on the list that you might know include elf Beauty (ELF), Vita Coco (COCO), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Duolingo (DUOL), and Builders FirstSource (BLDR).

The rest of the names on the list are more than likely names you haven't read much about before. If you have some time over the long Thanksgiving weekend, though, give them a look!

