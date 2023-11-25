Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Union Pacific Is One Of My Favorite Plays Going Into 2024

Nov. 25, 2023 2:49 AM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP)2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Union Pacific is a high-conviction investment, accounting for 6.1% of my portfolio.
  • Despite challenges, Union Pacific has shown strength and resilience, reflected in its stock performance.
  • The involvement of Soroban Capital Partners and new CEO Jim Vena could potentially lead to value creation and improved metrics for Union Pacific.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Union Pacific Waggons in Bailey Yard in North Platte, Nebraska, USA Welt.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to talk about the Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), the economy, trends going into 2024, and my investment strategy.

As most of my readers know, Union Pacific is one of my high-conviction investments, as it

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
28.45K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNP, CP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

J
Jurre123
Today, 3:23 AM
Comments (53)
Very good article, articles like these are the reason I’m a ‘premium’ member here at SA
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About UNP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.