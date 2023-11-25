Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Japan Flash PMI Eases To 50.0 To Signal Stalling Private Sector Activity In November

Nov. 25, 2023 2:35 AM ETEWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV
Summary

  • Japan's private sector growth ground to a halt in November according to the latest flash PMI data, which is based on about 85%-90% of total PMI survey responses each month.
  • This was mainly attributed to a sharper fall in manufacturing output as service activity expanded at a slightly faster pace in the penultimate month of the year.
  • Amidst the softening of economic conditions, price pressures declined, signalling further moderation of CPI in the months ahead.

Panoramic view of Tokyo and Japanese flag, Japan

AlxeyPnferov

Japan's private sector growth ground to a halt in November according to the latest flash PMI data, which is based on about 85%-90% of total PMI survey responses each month.

This was mainly attributed to a sharper fall

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

