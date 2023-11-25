Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BP: Integrated Energy Major With Attractive Mid-Term Returns

Nov. 25, 2023 4:03 AM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)
Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
298 Followers

Summary

  • BP is a leading multinational oil and gas company with a strong upstream pipeline and low-carbon growth strategy.
  • Q3 results were weak, primarily due to weak gas marketing and trading performance, but the miss is not indicative of fundamental weaknesses.
  • We project a mid-term embedded IRR in the low to mid-teens, and we recommend buying BP shares.

BP Filling Station Signage

Oli Scarff

We present our note on BP (NYSE:BP), a leading integrated multinational oil and gas company, with a buy rating. We are drawn by BP’s robust upstream pipeline, strong execution, appealing valuation, and capital returns policy, while we remain more cautious on renewables

This article was written by

Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
298 Followers
L/S Equity, Event-Driven, and Activism. Independent and differentiated fundamental analysis.I am a former hedge fund analyst with a passion for research and analysis in my free time. I am to identify attractive investment opportunities and provide added value to my readers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.