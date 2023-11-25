Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Novo Nordisk: Massive Reality Check Awaits Greedy Investors

Nov. 25, 2023 9:00 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)LLY, NONOF5 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Novo Nordisk's stock continues to surge as greedy investors exploit surging momentum, as they fear missing out on further potential gains.
  • The company's impressive Q3 earnings results suggest the upward momentum could continue. I also have not assessed sell signals that could stall its momentum yet.
  • Novo Nordisk's plans to broaden its geographical coverage and expand its production capacity should support investors' confidence in sustainable demand/supply dynamics.
  • However, investors must not ignore the risks of over-optimism at the current levels that could set the stage for a massive reality check.
  • I explain the key levels I'm watching and urge investors with zero or little exposure to be patient and wait out the FOMO surge.
Fear of Missing Out or FOMO marketing

patpitchaya

Novo Nordisk (NVO) investors have continued to see NVO defy gravity as it surges further into well-overvalued zones as investors piled into the stock. As a result, the momentary selloff in September was quickly defended by buyers looking to buy "every

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
29.76K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (8.76K)
I invested over a decade ago because diabetes was on the rise! Now, for some unknown reason the author is calling me greedy??? The stock went up more than I expected and now I’m supposed to sell?
No! My long term stance hasn’t changed!
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:44 AM
Comments (7.1K)
I can concur and sum up your article in one sentence:
"The risk of over-optimism can, and will likely, lead to a reality check for overly enthusiastic investors."

My kudos to those who have steadfastly remained enthusiastic about the prospects for both LLY and NVO, and made a bundle so far. Sometimes I rely too much upon traditional financial metrics and not enough upon the magical power of investor enthusiasm to drive demand for a particular stock. However, at some point reality does take over, and there are numerous other factors that affect supply and demand and therefore should prudently be taken into account. What might some of them be?

1. Competition. There are other companies with highly competitive GLP-1 therapy diet products, and companies such as PFE are on a fast track to create and deliver a competitive therapy in the form of a pill.

2. Diversified product mix. LLY has a more diversified product mix than NVO, particularly with its dementia drug being developed. That does not mean I think LLY is cheap, because it ain't cheap at all.

3. Liability risk. We know the benefits of the diet drugs, but the long term negative impact on body mass and bone density is yet to be determined. Think about how great companies such as MMM and JNJ were impacted by longer term litigation exposure from some of their products.

4. Valuation. NVO sports Enterprise Value/EBITDA and Price/Cash Flow ratios of 35 and 45, respectively. Think about that!

5. Price action. Too much, too fast. Less than a month ago, on October 27, NVO was trading at around $93 and since then it has risen a quick 13% to a price above $105.

There's a lot to ponder here. I see that I can now buy January 2024 $100 puts for $2.20 per contract. To me, that seems more rational than buying common stock of NVO at its current price.
Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (11.11K)
Using Ben Graham's Intrinsic Value on-line calculator...

NVO's intrinsic value: $49.25; current price: $105.95

LLY's intrinsic value: $305.75 ; current price: $601.20

www.investingcalculator.org/...

Neither stock offers a "margin of safety" at current prices.

"The investor who buys securities only when the marketprice looks cheap on the basis of the company’s statements and sells them when they look high on the same bias, probably will not make spectacular profits. But on the other hand, he will probably avoid equally spectacular and more frequent losses. He should have a better-than-average chance of obtaining satisfactory results. And this is the chief objective of intelligent investing." Benjamin Graham
L
LiveFreeAZ
Today, 9:24 AM
Comments (1.57K)
Geez, you were dead wrong about both LLY and NVO in previous articles so instead of owning up you choose to double down. Ok.
L
LongInvest&win
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (123)
The growth in obesity drugs is gonna be such a long road. This isn’t gopro. Every quarter for the next 10 years is gonna look pretty good short of some black swan event. Nothin is gonna stop this freight train.
