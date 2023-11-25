Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Closed-End Funds: Cohen & Steers Preferred Trio

Nov. 25, 2023 6:21 AM ETLDP, PFF, PSF, PTA4 Comments
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Cohen & Steers offers three preferred funds focused on preferred investments: PTA, LDP, and PSF.
  • The funds have historically outperformed the iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF and are currently trading at relatively attractive levels.
  • Higher interest rates have impacted the performance of preferred securities, but the future could be brighter if we are near the end of this rate hiking cycle.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Cohen & Steers (CNS) is a smaller asset manager that's generally focused on real estate investing. They offer several closed-end funds specifically focused on that area of the market as well. However, they

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
12.64K Followers

Nick Ackerman is a former financial advisor using his experience to provide coverage on closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. Nick has previously held Series 7 and Series 66 licenses and has been investing personally for over 14 years.

He contributes to the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory along with leader Stanford Chemist, and Juan de la Hoz and Dividend Seeker. They help members benefit from income and arbitrage strategies in CEFs and ETFs by providing expert-level research. The service includes: managed portfolios targeting safe 8%+ yields, actionable income and arbitrage recommendations, in-depth analysis of CEFs and ETFs, and a friendly community of over a thousand members looking for the best income ideas. These are geared towards both active and passive investors. The vast majority of their holdings are also monthly-payers, which is great for faster compounding as well as smoothing income streams. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PTA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 7:00 AM
Comments (3.76K)
Very good artlcle. In 2023 I opened a position in LDP & PTA. I add to the positions and divident reinvest.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 7:11 AM
Comments (18.15K)
@rickevantodd a good time to start buying! Best of luck to the both of us.
c4dancer profile picture
c4dancer
Today, 6:35 AM
Comments (4.2K)
These may be interesting in the future, but the Flaherty and Crumrine preferred funds seem way too attractive now to look elsewhere.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 6:52 AM
Comments (18.15K)
@c4dancer thank you for sharing! I would agree that those funds are also interesting and am long DFP.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LDP--
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc
PFF--
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
PSF--
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
PTA--
Cohen & Steers Tax-adv Prd Sec and Inc
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.