SCHD: Time To Be Really Greedy

Summary

  • SCHD fell further after failing to bottom out in July and August 2023.
  • The leading sectors in SCHD underperformed recently as investors rotated out. However, dip buyers have returned with conviction, helping recover all the losses in October.
  • I argue why SCHD has likely reached peak pessimism in October. As a result, investors still sitting on the sidelines should grab the opportunity to be greedy.
Businessman

D-Keine

I last updated The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in July 2023, informing holders why the opportunity to add exposure is appropriate. However, I cautioned the opportunity could be premature, buying into the ETF "before the tide turns up." In other words, while

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
29.77K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

u
usiah
Today, 3:52 PM
Comments (13.91K)
Initiated a position earlier this year. Continuing to add.

Retired dividend-growth investor
t
tmow
Today, 3:39 PM
Comments (1.68K)
I have held SCHD for a while, but dividend growth looks really weak so far for this year. Does anyone have an estimate of what the Q4 dividend might be?
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 3:43 PM
Comments (11.51K)
@tmow
In the vicinity of $0.70 or thereabouts
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 3:03 PM
Comments (11.51K)
Nicely done
Schd is my 3 largest position......
b
brocktune
Today, 3:03 PM
Comments (839)
Agree… and I’ve been adding. The CAGR of 10%+ is typically double the dividend rate of the S&P, really makes it a no brainer for the long term investor.

I pair it with SCHG, but waiting for a pullback in tech to add to the ‘G’ fund.

Not to say SCHD is my only play on the S&P, I own by weighting: FXAIX, SCHD, QDPL, DGRW, DIVO, SYLD for 13%. Add in my QQQ proxy funds and I’m 22% indexed.

I have a long term goal of being 40% indexed. SCHD is the most attractive of my funds right now, DIVO probably 2nd. I own JEPI in my Roth IRA, and also like that now positioned in the Roth. Best regards 🙏
g
ghrcap
Today, 2:58 PM
Comments (356)
Where would this be without Broadcom being their #4 holding and up about 85% on the year? Yikes! Are there no other value techs?
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 2:33 PM
Comments (7.1K)
Excellent update on SCHD. You and almost everyone else on SA by now is keenly aware of my ardent abhorrence and absolute avoidance of ETFs that bring you what I call "de-worsification" in the name of diversification because you get the "worser" stocks with the better ones.

However, for those who don't have the time, interest, education, skills and willingness to research and buy individual stocks, the three ETFs that I would endorse are QQQ, SOXX and SCHD. SCHD certainly provides an investor with a reasonable dividend yield and upside appreciation potential.
E
EquiVest International
Today, 2:11 PM
Comments (121)
We have a small position in $SCHD at just over $68 and considering adding. Any idea when a rebalance is scheduled?
Ron 2023 profile picture
Ron 2023
Today, 2:26 PM
Comments (534)
@EquiVest International
If you look at the top 10 holding list, What would you want to balance out?

I hold SCHD and I'm fine with their holdings.

GLTA! Ron
E
EquiVest International
Today, 2:32 PM
Comments (121)
@Ron 2023 I’m good with the current allocation which is one the primary drivers for adding to the position. If, however, $SCHD is scheduled for a periodic rebalancing, I may hold off until then and revisit their top holdings before adding. Thanks.
K
Kenster-Vibe
Today, 2:42 PM
Comments (1.04K)
@EquiVest International — SCHD does minor quarterly rebalancing/trimming based on max individual stock weightings.

But the real portfolio changes (Reconstitution) is done annually in the spring (end of March timeframe) - that’ll be a really interesting one to watch!
