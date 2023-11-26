Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

The energy sector will be tuned into the delayed OPEC+ meeting next week amid reports of disagreements among members over how much production to cut. Crude oil futures have steadied over the last week in front of the OPEC meeting, but are down more than 10% over the last six weeks. Underlining the high stakes of the meeting, Seeking Alpha analyst Zoltan Ban called crude oil prices the key to interest rates and market performance next year. Key economic reports in the week ahead include updates on new home sales, consumer confidence, construction spending, and the latest reading on the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation gauge. The PCE reading on core inflation is expected to show a 0.2% month-over-month and 3.5% year-over-year increase. On the corporate calendar, Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) re:Invent conference is anticipated to create some AI buzz for the Seattle-based company. Tesla (TSLA) will also hold an event at the Gigafactory in Austin to mark the first official deliveries of the long-awaited Cybertruck. Tesla (TSLA) is targeting production of 200,000 Cybertrucks per year, according to CEO Elon Musk. "I can't emphasize enough that manufacturing is much much harder than the initial design," noted Musk on the challenges of ramping up production. The end of the week will also see the first batch of November deliveries reports arrive from automakers. The earnings calendar is heavily tilted to the tech sector, with Zscaler (ZS), Salesforce (CRM), Dell Technologies (DELL), and Snowflake (SNOW) some of the notables lined up to report.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, November 27 - Zscaler (ZS) and Seadrill Limited (SDRL).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, November 28 - Intuit (INTU), Workday (WDAY), Splunk (SPLK), NetApp (NTAP), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and CrowdStrike (CRWD).

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, November 29 - Salesforce (CRM), Snowflake (SNOW), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Hormel Foods (HRL), and Five Below (FIVE).

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, November 30 - Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Dell Technologies (DELL), and Kroger (KR).

Earnings spotlight: Friday, December 1 - Bank of Montreal (BMO).

Dividend watch: Companies projected to boost their quarterly dividend payouts include La-Z-Boy (LZB) to $0.20 from $0.1815, Graco (GGG) to $0.2525 from $0.235, Morningstar (MORN) to $0.40 from $0.375, and Merck (MRK) to $0.77 from $0.73.

IPO watch: Only one very small IPO is expected to launch next week. Personal care electric appliances seller Fenbo Holdings (FEBO) is looking to raise $5M with its offering. The quiet period ends on Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL), Pineapple Financial (NYSE:PAPL), and Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) to free up analysts to post ratings. Of the three, Alpha Technology has seen the strongest post-IPO performance, with shares more than tripling from the IPO pricing level.

Conference schedule: The conference schedule picks back up after the holiday-shortened week. The closely-watched UBS Global Technology Conference will feature a long list of participants - including Upwork (UPWK), Xerox (XRX), Qorvo (QRVO), Texas Instruments (TXN), Vivid Seats (SEAT), and Seagate Technology (STX). Meanwhile, in the consumer sector, the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference will include Dutch Bros (BROS), First Watch (FWRG), Travel + Leisure (TNL), Marriott Vacations (VAC), BJ's Restaurants (BJRI), and US Foods (USFD). The Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference includes ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX), Neogen (NEOG), Zoetis (ZTS), and Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM).