Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Target: A Tempting But Risky Investment

Nov. 26, 2023 12:22 AM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)
HedgeMix profile picture
HedgeMix
967 Followers

Summary

  • Target has a strong economic moat and has seen steady revenue growth, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • But Target struggles with significant margin contraction due to cost inflation, posing significant downside risk.
  • Target has accumulated a vast pile of debt over the last few years, something that has a significant negative impact on its intrinsic value.
  • The shares are now trading well above their intrinsic value which is at around $80 per share.

Target Beats Earnings Estimates For The First Time In A Year

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Background

Target (NYSE:TGT) has managed to differentiate itself well from its competitors by offering a highly holistic shopping experience to its guests, building a significant economic moat. This has allowed the company to grow from being

This article was written by

HedgeMix profile picture
HedgeMix
967 Followers
Stock analysis brought to you by Jacques Georget. The analysis is based on a careful review of the growth prospects of each company. For valuation purposes, I often use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, sharing valuable insight on cash flow generation under different business models.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TGT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TGT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TGT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.