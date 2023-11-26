Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Background

Target (NYSE:TGT) has managed to differentiate itself well from its competitors by offering a highly holistic shopping experience to its guests, building a significant economic moat. This has allowed the company to grow from being an underdog in the shadows of Walmart to a serious challenger to the status quo, while at the same time pushing back online competition from giants like Amazon. And all the way through COVID, Target saw sales reach new record highs. However, in the aftermath of COVID, macro factors have had Target struggle with significant margin contraction. Cost inflation in particular has been a headache for Target, adversely affecting its operations significantly. Furthermore, high debt levels are putting significant pressure on the valuation of the company. In this article, we share our take on the downside risk of Target and the intrinsic value of the shares. But first, let's touch upon its economic moat.

Economic moat

While tighter household budgets have had customers prioritizing basics such as food and beverage and essentials & beauty products, customers remain loyal to Target. Fact is that Target sales have been growing steadily both in the pre-COVID, COVID, and post-COVID period, accelerating revenue growth significantly during the peak of COVID. In 2020 revenues grew by a staggering 20%, and in 2021 and 2022 revenues grew by 13% and 3% respectively. This equated to $30 billion in total revenues, well in line with Target's long-term goal of adding $110 billion in revenues.

Furthermore, Target stores seem to be highly resistant to the overall expansion of e-commerce that we see both globally and on a national level. Because although e-commerce continues to grow its market share the trend for Target tells a different story.

Target 2022 annual report

In-store-originated sales continue to lead and represent roughly 80% of total sales for Target and have so done since 2020. This all reiterates the company's ability to create an extraordinary in-store experience that is engaging, convenient, and safe. This notion is important as it provides the prerequisites for future growth, as Target continues to place stores at the center of its business. In 2022 alone Target opened 23 new stores and there are currently an additional 27 upcoming stores all in the U.S.

If you take a closer look at Target's operations it's easy to see that they have managed to differentiate their shops from both in-store and e-commerce competition. They offer an unmatched combination of convenience and affordability to their guests, with the extras to satisfy any shopping need, having guests leave their stores with a smile. The majority of Target stores offer not only a full line of food items comparable to traditional supermarkets but also a vast collection of general merchandise. In addition to that, they offer shop-in-shop experiences delivered in collaboration with partners such as Apple, Disney, Levi's, and Ulta Beauty. Like this wasn't enough, they offer in-store amenities such as Starbucks, Target Café, and Target Optical. This is what we call an economic moat.

But there’s uncertainty around future profits

So, everything's great with Target, right? Unfortunately, not. While the company's business model remains solid with an unmatched offering backed by strong revenue growth the company faces headwinds when it comes to earnings. Fact is, there are factors that are difficult to protect against that continue to have a substantial negative impact on Target's earnings.

Here’s what CEO, Brian Cornell, has to say about this:

"The model we laid out in 2019, before the pandemic, was to grow total revenue steadily in the mid-single digits and to translate that into accelerated growth in operating income and earnings per share. In broad strokes, after we recover from the unique and significant profit headwinds we faced in 2022, we believe that this remains the right trajectory for Target in the long term.” 2022 Annual Report

2019 years plan that revenue growth would translate into accelerated growth in operating earnings surely met some resistance in 2022. Although revenues did surpass expectations during COVID, with stunning revenue growth and no major pullback in its aftermath, 2022 years profit was a real disappointment, to say the least. This was driven by supply chain disruption and cost inflation, factors that all hit hard on Target and continue to pose a real threat to Target's profitability as we move forward.

2002 Annual Report

Brian Cornell seems rather convinced that this struggle is temporary and that it's only a matter of time before Target recovers. However, a key issue here is that Target is supposed to be an affordable option in the U.S. and that a major part of its economic moat is about affordability. This makes it more difficult for Target than other market participants to pass on costs from the supply chain to its customers, which we believe is a key reason why earnings fell so sharply. Our question is then if Target will ever be able to regain those lost margins in the future without hurting its brand significantly.

Downside risk

So, what we want to convey to readers is that although the business model of Target is impeccable in itself and delivers strong revenue growth through an unmatched holistic offering, the uncertainty around earnings very much relies on factors outside of Target's control. Although Target can and will continue to do its best to remain agile and resilient to threats, 2022 years results speak for itself. Target is highly susceptible to third-party risk and macro events, especially those that cause cost inflation.

First, Target has had a continued problem with delays in shipping and receiving merchandise due to capacity constraints of its common carriers, which has led to increased costs. This issue may very well remain in the future.

Secondly, a large portion of the merchandise that Target offers is sourced directly or indirectly from foreign countries, mainly China, and a deteriorating trade policy war between China and the U.S. would adversely affect costs.

Thirdly, Target's success is highly dependent on the health of the U.S. economy and U.S. consumer confidence which in turn is affected by factors that are out of control for Target, such as inflation, interest rates, housing prices, unemployment rates, household debt, and wage levels.

Fourthly, the operations of Target are affected by the international climate agenda and the transition to a carbon emission-free society. The company uses commodities and energy inputs that may face increased regulation, leading to higher costs of operations.

All issues mentioned relate to the vulnerability of the company to external factors that lie outside of the control of the company. We do not expect operating margins to improve markedly in the near future. Instead, we should value the company based on the above prerequisites.

Financials

Turning to the financials of Target, it’s clear that cost inflation is weighing on the profitability of the company. Both TTM Gross Margin, Operating Margin and Net Margin is below their 5-year average. TTM Gross Margin is at 26.77% compared to an industry average of 37.59% while TTM Net Profit Margin is at a mere 3.4% compared to an industry average of 3.85.

Investing.com

Meanwhile the current ratio is at only 0.86% indicating that the company does not have enough current assets to cover its short-term liabilities. The company is also highly indebted with a Total Debt to Equity ratio of as much as 156.17%. The high debt level of Target has a significant negative impact on the intrinsic value of its shares.

Valuation

Revenue growth

Revenues have been growing steadily since 2017 with huge revenue growth from 2020 to late 2021 during the peak of COVID. There's been a slight contraction during the last few quarters but we expect revenue growth to accelerate again as we move forward when fears of a recession dampen, consumer confidence improves and the Fed starts to lower the interest rates as inflation stabilizes.

Target TTM Revenues

MacroTrends

We find it plausible for revenues to grow by at least 5% in the next few years, taking into account overall U.S. GDP growth, the economic moat of the company, and new store openings, as previously discussed. The current trend of increased customer traffic for the 6th year in a row also adds to our conviction here. Furthermore, Target has a very attractive loyalty program to keep its customers. For instance, Target guests receive a 5 percent discount on nearly all purchases and receive free shipping at Target.com when they use their so-called Target RedCards.

Earnings growth

Target had earnings experience a sharp decline in 2022 due to cost inflation. But lately, inflation has slowed significantly. We believe that EBITDA margins will end at around 7% for FY2023 and then increase by one-half of a percentage point per year up to 8% in FY2025 as the economy normalizes. Please note that this is a conservative estimate, taking into account a sector median of 11.35% and a pre-COVID EBITDA margin of 9% for Target. This is because we see a limited ability for Target to pass on increased costs in the supply chain to its customers and expect climate change and geopolitical uncertainty to continue to adversely affect its operations.

Capex

For Capex, we cap the number at 4% of revenues which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the 4-year average for Target. Capex has been trending higher in the last two years, surpassing $5.5 billion in 2021. We expect Capex to stabilize at 4% as a share of revenues. There is the fact that certain regions in the U.S. are vulnerable to tornados and other weather-related emergencies which may damage the properties of Target, especially if the climate crisis worsens. We believe we take this into account as our Capex estimate is well above the historical average for Target.

HedgeMix DCF Model

For our DCF model, we use 2022-year revenue data as our starting point. Target's annual revenue in 2022 was $109.120 billion. We then add an annual growth rate of 5% for each consecutive year. Once we have our revenue predictions all set, we deduct and add to the revenue numbers using our above assumptions to estimate our Free Cash Flow and generate our target price. Based on our model, the intrinsic value of Target is $81 per share. This poses a significant downside as the shares are currently trading at around $130 per share. The low intrinsic value is driven by Target's high debt levels. If debt levels were lower, the intrinsic value per share would have been significantly higher, $121 per share assuming no debt. But unfortunately, that's not the case.

Take-away message

As pointed out in this article Target has a significant economic moat. But the company is struggling with reduced profit margins due to cost inflation and there is reasonable doubt here whether the company will be able to return to past margin levels, and if so, how long that would take. Furthermore, the intrinsic value of Target is well below its current valuation. As such, we issue a HOLD rating for Target.