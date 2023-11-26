Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Charles Schwab Is A Buy At This Price

Nov. 26, 2023 12:45 AM ETThe Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)1 Comment
Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
9.07K Followers

Summary

  • Charles Schwab's revenues have increased significantly over the last decade, with a 266% increase, and its EPS has increased by 285%.
  • The company is a reliable dividend payer and offers a 1.8% yield, with the potential for high-single digit dividend growth.
  • The successful integration of TD Ameritrade presents a significant growth opportunity for Charles Schwab, along with growing demand for wealth management services and the Workplace business.

Charles Schwab Consumer Location. The Charles Schwab Corporation Provides Brokerage, Banking and Financial Services I

jetcityimage

Introduction

One company that I have been buying this year is Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW). I followed the stock, believing it was an excellent long-term opportunity when I acquired it this year. The company is a leading financial institution, and as

This article was written by

Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
9.07K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

TigerMoney profile picture
TigerMoney
Today, 1:36 AM
Comments (2.37K)
Lots of former TD Ameritrade clients are not at all happy being forced into the Schwab interface... !! And myself being one of them.

Tiger
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SCHW

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SCHW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.