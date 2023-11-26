Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Copper's Golden Era: Why COPX Is Your Must-Have Investment For The Next Decade

Orchid Research profile picture
Orchid Research
5.69K Followers

Summary

  • Global X Copper Miners ETF has shown a slight downward movement, but copper prices are expected to recover.
  • China's refined copper market is facing a significant deficit, indicating potential for increased demand.
  • Investing in the Global X Copper Miners ETF offers diversification, exposure to copper mining companies, and the potential for higher returns.

Copper Redraw Rod Wire

tunart

Introduction

We initiated a buy recommendation on the Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) on January 3, 2023, at $35.76 per share. Since then, COPX has shown a sideways trend with a slight downward movement, currently trading at $34.55 per share (as of November 24), representing

This article was written by

Orchid Research profile picture
Orchid Research
5.69K Followers
Orchid Macro focuses essentially on commodity and macro analysis, using quantitative tools. We conduct research on supply and demand trends across commodities. We also analyze global macro dynamics and their reflexive interactions with the commodity complex. With 10+ years of experience in macro and commodity research, Orchid Research seeks not only to deliver unbiased views and accurate forecasts, but also to identify trade opportunities generating α.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

A
ARNOLDMUSCAT
Today, 2:27 AM
Comments (490)
On my radar, I am waiting for the recession/depression!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About COPX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on COPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.