tunart

Introduction

We initiated a buy recommendation on the Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) on January 3, 2023, at $35.76 per share. Since then, COPX has shown a sideways trend with a slight downward movement, currently trading at $34.55 per share (as of November 24), representing a -3.3% change. During the same period, the LME copper price (on the 3-month contract) posted a marginal gain of 0.6%. This performance has been affected by a slower-than-expected recovery in China. This article details our continued bullish stance on copper prices and the Copper Miners ETF into 2024.

TradingView

Refined market tightness from China

Although the global refined market has been roughly balanced this year - showing a minor surplus of 17,000 tonnes or 0.1% according to the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) for the first nine months of 2023 - China's refined tin market faced a significant deficit of 2.4 million tonnes. ICSG statistics indicate that global refined output increased by 5.3% year-over-year from January to September, led by a 14% rise in China. Global refined demand grew by 3%, with China's demand increasing by 8% and the rest of the world contracting by 3%.

International Copper Study Group (ICSG)

The shortage in China's refined market is evident from the surge in physical premiums and the notable declines in SHFE inventories, as the charts from Neon, a platform by Marex illustrate.

Marex

While the refined copper market outside China may remain oversupplied in the near term due to economic deceleration, the long-term outlook is positive, driven by the Green Transition.

Our estimates suggest that refined demand from the Green Transition, currently under 10% of global copper demand in 2023, is expected to exceed 20% over the next decade. In our model, we take into account three pillars: electric vehicles, solar, and wind.

Our model incorporates a conservative 14% CAGR for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) over the coming decade, juxtaposed against a more aggressive 32% annual growth estimation for the same period from Goldman Sachs. The electric vehicle (EV) market is poised for significant expansion, with many automotive manufacturers announcing plans to transition away from internal combustion engines (ICE). This shift is not just in personal transportation but also in public transport and commercial fleets, which will contribute substantially to copper demand given that EVs use considerably more copper than ICE vehicles.

Renewable energy infrastructure further bolsters copper demand. Our solar sector analysis aligns with the International Energy Agency (IEA)'s forecast, which predicts solar PV capacity to nearly triple by 2027, positioning it as the preeminent global power source. Concurrently, wind energy projections from the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) anticipate a 6.6% CAGR, accentuated by offshore wind developments demanding increased copper inputs.

This anticipated rise in demand, coupled with slower growth in supply, is likely to result in a deficit in the ex-China copper market. In China, we anticipate market tightness to persist as the economy strengthens, bolstered by 2023's stimulus measures. The Green Transition in China, particularly evident in the EV market where China leads with a 23% penetration rate, further supports this outlook.

In summary, any temporary oversupply in the global refined copper market should be viewed as a buying opportunity in anticipation of a recovery in copper prices.

Invest in copper price recovery with a Copper Miners ETF

A copper miners ETF is an investment fund traded on stock exchanges, focusing on companies engaged in copper ore mining and related activities. This type of ETF offers investors a convenient way to gain exposure to the copper mining industry without direct investment in individual stocks or physical copper.

Why invest in the Global X Copper Miners ETF?

Investing in the Global X Copper Miners ETF provides the potential for higher returns compared to other copper-related investments. It also offers diversification and exposure to various copper mining companies.

Here are the top 10 holdings of the Global X COPX ETF.

Global X

The ETF is managed by a reputable firm, trades on major stock exchanges, and incurs lower management fees and costs than direct investments in copper or individual copper mining stocks.

Its expense ratio stands at 0.65%, offering investors exposure to high-quality copper mining companies with diverse geographical distribution at a relatively low cost.

Country breakdown of companies held by Global X

Global X

Conclusion

Reflecting on copper's strong long-term fundamentals, investors are advised to capitalize on the current market lull - a result of subdued sentiment, cyclical economic slowdown, and a momentary surplus in the refined market. This period presents an opportune moment to add a copper ETF to investment portfolios. The Global X Copper Miners ETF stands out as a strategic choice, offering access to premier mining companies and fostering portfolio diversification. With the prospect of higher returns in the coming decade, this copper ETF emerges as an attractive investment option.