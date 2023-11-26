Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Federal Signal: Solid Quarterly Results And A Positive Outlook

Nov. 26, 2023 1:45 AM ETFederal Signal Corporation (FSS)
GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
483 Followers

Summary

  • Federal Signal recently announced solid quarterly results with a 28.8% rise in sales compared to the previous year.
  • The company is experiencing solid growth despite tough market conditions and has been able to increase production levels.
  • The stock has seen significant growth in a short period of time, but waiting for a retest of the breakout level may be a better option for investors.

Raised bucket of a truck, unloading sand

ULADZIMIR CYARGEENKA/iStock via Getty Images

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) provides integrated solutions for governmental and commercial customers worldwide. FSS recently announced solid quarterly results. It is experiencing solid growth amidst tough market conditions. Its supply chain has been improving, which is helping them

This article was written by

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
483 Followers
I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FSS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FSS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.