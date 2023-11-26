Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Week In Review: BeiGene Signs $1.3 Billion Deal For Preclinical CDK2 Inhibitor From Boston's Ensem

Nov. 26, 2023 2:40 AM ETAZN, AZNCF, BEIGF, BGNE, CNTB, WXIBF, WXXWY
Summary

  • BeiGene acquires global rights to a preclinical CDK2 inhibitor from Ensem Therapeutics in a $1.3 billion agreement.
  • Shanghai Usynova Biopharma out-licenses global rights for its KRASG12D inhibitor to AstraZeneca in a deal worth up to $419 million.
  • Nanjing Simcere Biopharma acquires Greater China rights to an IL-4Rα inhibitor for atopic dermatitis and asthma from Connect Biopharma in a deal worth up to $141 million.

Innovations in medicine Abstract Molecular Structure

MF3d

Deals and Financings

Beijing’s BeiGene (BGNE; HK: 06160; SHA: 688235) acquired global rights to a preclinical novel cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2) inhibitor from Boston’s Ensem Therapeutics in a $1.3 billion agreement (see story). Ensem says it

China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

