Forget AT&T Stock, Buy These 10%-Yielding Dividend Growers Instead

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • T stock appears to be attractive on the surface due to its high dividend yield and low payout ratio.
  • However, we reveal three reasons why investors would be better served by steering clear of the stock for now.
  • We also share two near 10% yielding dividend growers that are far better alternatives.
Profit, Finance Concept

olm26250

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), a prominent player in the telecommunications industry, may appear to be an attractive investment option for retirees seeking passive income due to its substantial dividend yield supported by seemingly stable cash flow. However, after closer investigation, we believe that investors

This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
16.73K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel runs High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, AQN, AY, CWEN.A, NEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

M
MRMARTY55
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (477)
Will stay with T. Have for numerous years, and very grateful for it. It is what it is…..fully understand. 🙂👍🇺🇸
Fracguy profile picture
Fracguy
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (1.72K)
Given the downward direction of AY's share price I think not. Not going to trade yield for depreciation.
Scientist Investor profile picture
Scientist Investor
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (355)
I own T and ET. No reason you need to choose between the two.
Oldstockguru profile picture
Oldstockguru
Today, 9:01 AM
Comments (610)
I do not agree with you on this article. After many years of tax problems with ET in my dividend portfolio, I sold and purchased more T & VZ.
T
ThinkingOne
Today, 8:56 AM
Comments (3)
Seems like the ET.PR.I would be a great income producing Preferred stock. Solid returns and special terms that came from the Crestwood acquisition.
toh192 profile picture
toh192
Today, 8:50 AM
Comments (4.89K)
I’m betting T’s lawyers could kill the EPA. Not just over whatever regulationthey claim was violated but the very fact regulation without representation is unconstitutional. Therefore the EPA will back away.
sourdo profile picture
sourdo
Today, 8:46 AM
Comments (2.7K)
I mostly agree with the article, at this price point, buying T can be tenacious. My cost is where I can "relax" a bit, but when this stock is hovering near cost, I watch it like a hawk.
Going long time long on $T for the dividends is not how I play this. Too much turmoil yet with too many bag holders underwater.

But to buy lower and sell higher, for the gains, and an occasional dividend is the gravy on top, is the better way to play T. Small bites add up.

I have 1375 shares of T for $14.15, sell point is $19-$20, but I'll dump this quickly if the share price sinks. My last 3 round robins for T netted me $1.98/share this summer/fall. It was always some rumor or nothing burger news that sinks T. Skittish shareholders here and I play off of that.

I used to be a bag holder too, but got over that many years ago. However, I have the right to change my mind, and may hold this for a while. A near 8% dividend is nothing to sneeze at.

glta
sourdo
rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (3.76K)
@sourdo Have you considered selling calls against the position for additional income?
postal8081 profile picture
postal8081
Today, 8:46 AM
Comments (349)
After reading this article, I think I will stay with T. Thanks, but no thanks.
k
ksa1957
Today, 8:44 AM
Comments (41)
Just remember the tax implications of ET. K-1
d
deadhead213
Today, 8:39 AM
Comments (5.65K)
$ceqp? Are you absurd!! I feel confident $t is moving forward and should be in any long term portfolio
