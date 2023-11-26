Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Flash PMIs Signal Jobs Decline As Economic Malaise Drifts Into Fourth Month

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.94K Followers

Summary

  • Early PMI survey data for November from S&P Global showed the major developed economies collectively contracting marginally for a fourth month.
  • Geographically, the flash PMI data add to indications that the eurozone economy is likely to contract in the fourth quarter, while growth in the UK has remained largely stalled and the US will see GDP expand, but at a much-reduced rate compared to the second and third quarters.
  • From an inflation perspective, average selling prices for goods and services rose at an increased rate across the G4, albeit still running at one of the lowest rates seen since early 2021.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Early PMI survey data for November from S&P Global showed the major developed economies collectively contracting marginally for a fourth month. The decline was again led by the eurozone, though the downturn showed signs of bottoming out, with a steadying of

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.94K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGK--
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
FEZ--
SPDR® EURO STOXX 50 ETF
IEV--
iShares Europe ETF
EZU--
iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
DFE--
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.