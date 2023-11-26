The Week On Wall Street: Holiday Edition

Avalon_Studio/E+ via Getty Images

The Week On Wall Street

After a brief 3-day period of consolidation at the end of last week, the S&P added more confirmation that this rally may have more to go by moving higher on Monday and closing at a new recovery high. On Tuesday The S&P's five-day winning streak came to an end but the sellers never gained full control as the dip buyers kept showing up. All of the indices closed modestly lower except for the small Caps (NYSEARCA:IWM), as that group continues to frustrate investors.

As expected the pre and post-holiday trading sessions were light on volume and price movement. For the week the S&P gained 45 points.

FIXED INCOME

Since the shocking events in the Middle East early last month, US Treasuries have barely experienced a flight to safety. On the contrary, after soaring approximately 100 basis points from mid-July to the end of September, the 10-year yield reached 5% before easing back. The move hasn’t just been about hawkish Fed speak and the probability of hikes, however. While those factors impact the front end of the curve, shifts in the 10-year yield are typically about assessments of the economy, policy volatility, and long-run capital returns.

Rates were also rising due to surging Treasury issuance amid a dearth of buyers (no Fed, no regional banks, fewer foreigners). Remember, foreigners, account for 40% of the US debt auction volume. In fact, China the 2nd largest holder of US Treasuries has been a net seller recently.

Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at the bank Brown Brothers Harriman;

“Total Chinese holdings of U.S. Treasurys were about $805 billion as of August, and that’s the lowest since June 2009”.

Federal debt outstanding is running at a staggering, post-WWII high of 122% of GDP. Buyers will be looking for higher rates to offset that risk, and it's all about supply and demand.

However, there are a multitude of other factors that impact the rate scene. Economists and analysts will debate the causes of the recent drop in the 10-year Treasury from 5% to 4.4% in the last 2 weeks. The best way to tune out the noise is to watch the technical aspects of this market. If it's tradeable - then sentiment and technical analysis will play into the picture. Treasury rates are NO different. The DAILY chart shown below indicates a breakout occurred and how the 10-year quickly ran to 5%.

10-Year Treasury (www.tc2000.com)

It's no coincidence that the LONGER term chart shows that to be a solid area of resistance. Bottom line- both the breakout and now a retest of that level are all within 'normal' technical patterns. Back in October, I said Interest rates will be the driver of stock prices. Higher rates drove stocks to lows in October and now that rates have pulled back the equity market is making new recovery highs.

When the 10-year yield hit long-term resistance, then fell and broke its short-term trend, I noted that the door was open for the 10-year to move down to the 4.3% range. It's fairly easy to see why I targeted that level - it's the breakout level and these points on charts are often very good predictors of price action.

Friday's low was 4.37% and while we can't conclude that the pullback is over, a few more prints above that level would indicate that we have seen the lows in rates in the interim.

As long as we don't get a quick spike back up, a range-bound fixed-income scenario will still be a decent backdrop for the rally in stocks to continue.

An investor can sift through all of the reasons why interest rates are moving in a certain direction. A SAVVY investor can include the technical patterns and remain a STEP above the rest.

THE ECONOMY

HOUSING

Existing home sales dropped 4.1% to 3.79M in October after falling 2.2% to 3.95 M in September and 0.7% to 4.04 in August. This is the weakest since August 2010. Sales have dropped for five consecutive months, and since February 2022 have posted declines every month except May and February 2023. The month's supply of homes edged up to 3.6 from 3.4 and is the highest since June 2020. The median sales price dipped to $391,800, a fourth straight monthly slide, following the drop to $392,800.

Exist. Home Sales (www.tradingeconomics.com)

The final Michigan sentiment report revealed an upwardly revised headline drop to a 6-month low of 61.3 in November, with similar declines to 6-month lows for both current conditions and expectations.

Michigan Sentiment (www.sca.isr.umich.edu/)

There is nothing positive in the sentiment chart. Michigan sentiment and the IBD/TIPP are fluctuating around historically weak levels. All the surveys face headwinds from elevated mortgage rates, tight credit conditions, and fears about developments in the Middle East.

MANUFACTURING

US PMI Composite Output Index comes in at 50.7 (October: 50.7) Unchanged.

Services Business Activity Index at 50.8 (October: 50.6). 4-month high.

Manufacturing Output Index(4) at 50.4 (October: 51.2). 3-month low.

Manufacturing PMI at 49.4 (October: 50.0). 3-month low

GLOBAL ECONOMY

UK Factory Demand: In the UK, the order book volume for factories surveyed in Council of British Industry questionnaires is collapsing. As shown, this cyclical indicator peaked in 2022 but has been in free fall over the last 18 or so months. While not at COVID shock lows, it’s currently very weak compared to most of the data series’ recent history.

UK Factory Orders (www.bespokepremium.com)

Global PMIs were released this week, and they show a slightly improved picture.

THE U.K.

PMI Composite Output Index at 50.1 (Oct: 48.7). 4-month high.

Services PMI Business Activity Index at 50.5 (Oct: 49.5). 4-month high.

UK Manufacturing Output Index at 47.9 (Oct: 44.3). 5-month high.

UK Manufacturing PMI at 46.7 (Oct: 44.8). 6- month high.

EUROZONE

Eurozone Composite PMI Output Index at 47.1 (October: 46.5). 2-month high.

Services PMI Business Activity Index at 48.2 (October: 47.8). 2-month high.

Manufacturing PMI Output Index at 44.3 (October: 43.1). 6-month high.

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI at 43.8 (October: 43.1). 6-month high.

JAPAN

Composite Output Index, November: 50.0 (October Final: 50.5)

Services Business Activity Index, November: 51.7 (October Final: 51.6)

Manufacturing Output Index, November: 46.4 (October Final: 48.2)

FOMC MINUTES

FOMC minutes did not provide any new clues on the Fed's trajectory and what investors have known since the November 1 policy decision. Higher-for-longer it is. Participants judged that it was "critical" to keep policy "sufficiently restrictive" and "all participants agreed" that they were in a position to proceed "carefully." That largely repeats the gist of Chair Powell's press conference.

Financial conditions had tightened "significantly" and were putting downward pressure on the economy and inflation. Risks to the outlook were becoming "more two-sided." However, many thought that while the economy had been resilient and the labor market remained strong, downside risks to the economy remained, including larger-than-expected effects of the prior rate hikes on household balance sheets and the commercial real estate sector. A few participants noted QT could continue even after the Fed began cutting rates.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Despite the near-term optimism, the following discussion should demonstrate that my view of the U.S. MACRO situation continues to be littered with concerns. Policy decisions have impacts. Some bring positive results while others have consequences. In the US the ledger is clearly tilted to the negative. That isn't an opinion, the FACTS tell the story that is impacting the US MACRO picture, and they shouldn't be ignored.

GEOPOLITICAL SCENE

The U.S. is bogged down in the expense of funding not one but two wars. One in Ukraine and now the conflict in Israel. Here again, this isn't about whether we should or shouldn't be sending arms and money, but there are ramifications and as it turns out an associated situation that is very alarming.

Sanctions against Russia and Iran are only good if they are enforced. These two countries represent the other side in the US financial exposure in the two conflicts. The alarming part of the situation is that China, the world's largest crude oil importer is Iran's top customer. In the first 10 months of 2023, China bought an average of 1.05 million barrels per day of Iranian oil, which is 60% above pre-sanction peaks.

Similarly despite the sanctions, China's imports from Russia increased by 23% compared with 2022 averages. Russia has now become China's number one supplier overtaking Saudi Arabia. The bottom line; China is funding the other side of the conflict the US is engaged in today. One is enriching itself by purchasing oil at reduced prices, while the other is under the burden of added costs. Ironically all of these issues are intertwined and the US seems to be the only country at this recent summit meeting that is shelling out hundreds of billions that keep the US debt climbing.

There are ramifications well beyond the money the US is spending. It should be obvious how this new global alignment has been forged. This geopolitical issue is going to have long-term effects and at the moment the U.S. has drawn the short straw. Remarkably while this is going on the Xi/Biden summit is being highlighted by making the "climate" as a key issue. Talking to China and President XI about the climate is like talking to the wall. They are on their own timeline and path and China's strategy doesn't coincide with the rest of the globe.

Dismissing these monetary issues and concentrating on the climate with a country that has its own marching orders on that topic, is going to be a HUGE negative for the US MACRO scene.

SENTIMENT

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 ( NYSEARCA: SPY

The S&P set another new recovery high on the journey to try and take out the July high at 4588. The rally has taken on more of a parabolic look now, and that begs the question if this move has gone too far too fast.

S&P 500 (www.tc2000.com)

Resistance at the July HIGH might be enough to initiate a pullback to support. However, the strength of the rally suggests "dips" will probably be shallow.

INVESTMENT BACKDROP

The landscape this year has led investors to adopt a strategy that focuses on stock picking and sticking with outperforming sectors.

The rally has broadened out and that means the playing field has expanded.

Our "three-headed" monster - Oil, Rates, and the USD are all in short-term downtrends and that is BULLISH for stocks.

Semiconductors also confirmed the rally in the broader market as the relative strength of the sector broke its downtrend and made a higher high.

Stock picking will be a little easier with the playing field expanded, but I caution against just buying "anything".

FINAL THOUGHTS

The "pain" trade continues to be to the upside, meaning Mr. Market is causing the most pain to those who are waiting for a pullback or have not been involved in the rally.

It's typical when the market gets on one of these runs (Up or Down) and it seems the rally or pullback will never end. However, we have learned it is important to be cautious and patient when investing in the stock market.

It's important for market participants to distinguish between the "short-term" (the Q4 rally) and the "longer-term" scene. From a fundamental and technical standpoint, the latter still has plenty of uncertainty attached to it.

Best of Luck to Everyone!