Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LuxUrban Hotels: Should You Lodge In The 13.6% Yielding Monthly Paying Preferreds?

Nov. 26, 2023 4:58 AM ETLuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXH), LUXHP
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.03K Followers

Summary

  • LuxUrban Hotels is guiding to grow its units available for rent by at least 280% next year.
  • An asset-light operating model is being used to take on the leases of partially distressed hotel properties in New York, Miami Beach, and Los Angeles.
  • The preferreds offer a 13.6% yield on cost and a 4.4% discount to par but are incredibly speculative and would offer less upside than the commons against growth plans.

Lower Manhattan cityscape - Chinatown

FilippoBacci

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) (NASDAQ:LUXHP)has not been public for long but has notched 200% year-to-date returns in a year that's seen its real estate peers shed material value from their market caps as the Fed ramped

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.03K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LUXH

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on LUXH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LUXH
--
LUXHP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.