USO: Crude Oil Could Fall To The Mid-50s

Lemon_tm

Near the key support

The price of crude oil is near its' long-term support right at $70/barrel (the black line on the chart or 200ma on 5Y chart). Given the recent downtrend, the price is likely to continue falling from the current level of around $76/barrel for another 8-9% before settling at $70 at the major support.

This is not a technical analysis article, but crude oil trades based on sentiment over the short term, and technical analysis can be an important tool even to the fundamental investors/traders. Thus, it is reasonable to expect that oil has another 8-9% to fall before finding a short-term bottom at 200MA on a 5Y chart.

But the question is what happens when (if) the price of oil does actually fall to $70. Does the support hold, or does the price continue to fall in a major breakdown for another 20% towards the mid-50s at the pre-pandemic level?

Based on the current fundamentals, it seems likely that the price of oil could fall to the mid-50s.

Barchart

Let's start with the geopolitics

The price of oil has been primarily affected by the geopolitical situation over the recent period; thus, it is important to fully understand the current geopolitical situation, and its effect on the price of oil.

The recent spike in price of crude oil above $120/barrel in 2022 happened as Russia attacked Ukraine. Russia is a major global oil producer, member of the OPEC+ organization. Thus, the fear of supply disruptions due to Russia-Ukraine caused the spike in price of oil, which extended towards the summer. However, subsequently, the price of oil gradually deflated towards the 200MA support at $70/barrel, as the risk of supply disruptions eased, while the US boosted domestic production and released oil from SPR.

However, it appears that the war in Ukraine stalled with each side unable to advance. Further it seems like the support for Ukraine is fading in the US, and there is some war fatigue in Europe as well. Thus, it appears that Ukraine will be forced to accept some kind of compromise to end the war. Russia seems currently unable and unwilling to continue any kind of further regional escalation. Thus, the geopolitical premium for crude oil with respect to Russia is likely to continue to deflate.

The more recent war in the Middle East after the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel initially caused a minor spike in the price of crude oil, which quicky deflated as it became obvious that Iran would not get directly involved in the conflict. Currently it appears that the United States has been able to avert a regional war in the Middle East - the powerful US presence in the area deterred any possible attempts to escalate the situation, and cause the disruptions in the oil supplies. Thus, oil continues to fall as the geopolitical premium deflates.

Let's continue with the OPEC+ supply cuts

The OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia has been supporting the price of crude oil since late 2022 by several rounds of supply cuts. Saudi Arabia has been blaming the speculators for falling oil prices in 2022, who have been allegedly shorting oil towards the 200MA support. Saudi Arabia understands well the behavioral aspects of oil price traders, and the importance of oil staying above the key technical support.

The geopolitical aspect of OPEC+ is also important to understand, given that Russia is a member of OPEC+, and it needs high oil price to finance the war in Ukraine.

However, Saudi Arabia has been the major contributor to the supply cuts, cutting the production from 11M barrel/day to 8.9M barrel/day, as the chart below shows. Saudi Arabia is now producing at the same level as in the early 2000s.

Saudi Arabia Crude Oil Production (Trading Economics)

However, the Saudi Arabia production cuts are unsustainable. Specifically, Saudi Arabia is now in a deep recession, with the GDP in the most recent quarter declining by 3.9% from the previous quarter. This is the third quarter of negative GDP for Saudi Arabia - and the recession will continue for as long as Saudi Arabia continues with the oil production cuts.

Saudi Arabia GDP QoQ (Trading Economics)

So, for how long will Saudi Arabia be able to maintain the production cuts? The non-oil GDP for Saudi Arabia is still growing at a healthy 4.2% pace, but it's declining to the slowest pace over the last 5 quarters.

The Saudis have been diversifying the domestic economy from oil, which requires political stability. However, Saudis also need economic stability that comes from the oil-related GDP, and a prolonged recession is not acceptable.

Thus, it appears the OPEC+ led by Saudi Arabia could maintain the supply cuts for a few more months, but the given the delay in OPEC+ meeting to Nov 30th, it is obvious that it's becoming more difficult.

Saudi Arabia non-oil GDP growth (Trading Economics)

The upcoming recession

Everybody is now afraid to predict a recession after a humbling experience in 2023 where economic growth beat all expectations. However, the monetary policy lags and the inverted yield curve are starting to hit the US economy. The Chinese economy has been slowing, the EU economy just printed a first negative GDP growth quarter, the Japanese GDP declined at -0.5% last quarter. These are the top five global economies - and they are all either in a recession or significantly slowing. Thus, the demand for oil is likely to sharply fall in 2024.

Implications

Taken all together, the geopolitical premium for crude oil price is deflating, at least over the near term, the OPEC+ supply cuts are unsustainable given the recession in Saudi Arabia, and the demand for oil is likely to fall in 2024 as the global recession hits. Thus, the price of oil (CL1:COM) is likely to fall.

The United States Oil Fund, LP ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) "seeks to track the daily changes in the spot price of the light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange". It has $1.47Bill in AUM, an expense ratio of 0.60% and short interest of 17%. Thus, it is very liquid and could be used to place a bet on crude oil prices. In fact, given the high short interest ratio, investors are shorting USO to express their bearish outlook on crude oil price.

However, even though I agree with the bearish outlook, I would not recommend shorting crude oil - the geopolitical situation could change in a moment. In this situation, a long-put option strategy seems appropriate.