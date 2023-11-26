Here Is What History Says About The Next 6 Months

panida wijitpanya

Stocks logged a fourth consecutive week of gains during the holiday-shortened week, as investors prepared to gauge the strength of the consumer during the most important shopping weekend of the year. The National Retail Federation estimates that more than 180 million will be busy in stores and online from Black Friday through Cyber Monday in what experts believe will be very sluggish growth over last year. That makes sense, given that the post-pandemic surges are over, inventories are in line and no longer require heavy discounting, and consumers are being more cautious as tighter financial conditions take hold. Still, I see any weakness in spending as more of a return to normal than a sign of a downturn. We are still on track for a soft landing in 2024.

Edward Jones

Lost in the shortened holiday week was Friday’s release of the S&P Global Flash US Composite PMI report. This mid-month survey of manufacturing and services firms gives us a real-time pulse of economic activity in the private sector. It indicates that growth continues in the fourth quarter with a reading of 50.7, which was unchanged from October and slightly above the 50 level that marks the dividing line between expansion and contraction in the economy.

TradingEconomics

While relatively unchanged from the previous month, there were two notable developments in the survey results. The first is that employment has softened meaningfully with companies lowering their workforce numbers for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. That should show up in the form of weaker payroll numbers before the end of the year. The second is that input prices rose at the slowest pace since October 2020 and below their long-term trend. Both developments reinforce the ongoing disinflationary trend and give me confidence we will see the rate of inflation fall to the Fed’s target of 2% well in advance of its own projection.

Edward Jones

As a result, I expect to see the Fed start cutting interest rates much sooner than the consensus expects. The first may come as soon as the March meeting, but I suspect no later than May. At the moment, the consensus is looking for the first reduction in rates at the Fed’s June meeting, but the probabilities for a move sooner have improved over the past year month.

CME

This has historical relevance from the standpoint of market performance, which was brought to my attention by DataTrek Research last week. There have been four distinct Fed rate-hike cycles over the past thirty years, and the S&P 500 recorded an average return of better than 17% in the year that followed the last rate hike during that period. In fact, the S&P 500 was up approximately 28% on average if we exclude the final rate hike in May 2000, which came in concert with the bursting of the technology bubble. The S&P 500 declined 14% in the year that followed the bubble. It rose more than 35% in the year that followed the January 1995 final rate increase, more than 20% following June 2006, and nearly 28% after the final hike in December 2018.

TradingEconomics

The S&P 500 also performed well after the first rate cut, which came an average of about nine months after the last rate increase, posting a gain of 2.9% on average. This looks like a tailwind for today's market over the coming six months. The S&P 500 is basically unchanged since the last rate hike on July 26, and the consensus sees the first rate cut coming in June. I think it will be May, which would be in line with the average of nine months between the last rate hike and first rate cut. Perhaps it is too aggressive to assume the average 17% advance from Friday's close over the next six months, but I see a positive return that takes us to new all-time highs. The second half of next year may prove more difficult, as the historical returns are not as attractive. A lot will depend on how soon and how rapidly the Fed returns short-term rates to neutral territory. Regardless, history is on the side of the bulls in the months ahead.