Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Microsoft: OpenAI Drama A Huge Negative

Nov. 26, 2023 7:00 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)13 Comments
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI faced turmoil as CEO Sam Altman was fired and later reinstated after employee backlash and involvement from CEO Satya Nadella.
  • The drama has led to customers exploring alternative AI sources, potentially impacting Microsoft and OpenAI's ability to sign up new customers.
  • Microsoft's stock has surged ahead of its real-world AI potential, leading to concerns about its valuation.
  • The stock already trades at 12x forward sales and a more normal multiple would require years of no gains for Microsoft.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Out Fox The Street. Learn More »

OpenAI Holds Its First Developer Conference

Justin Sullivan

While the OpenAI drama showed Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as a crucial partner for Sam Altman, the situation proved customers need access to other AI sources. The stock soared to all-time highs on signs of a coup of hiring

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
44.91K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (13)

m
mikekaestner618
Yesterday, 8:19 PM
Comments (68)
Reads like someone who is short MSFT.
F
FLMike
Yesterday, 8:05 PM
Comments (1.24K)
No it’s not .. it’s actually no big deal. Move on
f
fdecicco
Yesterday, 7:57 PM
Comments (23)
This author is clueless.
N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 7:32 PM
Comments (4.75K)
You have to wait for things to play out first. You like to jump the gun. And when you jump the gun, you get disqualified.
sigalum profile picture
sigalum
Yesterday, 7:55 PM
Comments (725)
@Natturner1966 AKA “being early is being wrong”.
MindsEye profile picture
MindsEye
Yesterday, 7:28 PM
Comments (456)
This is one of the 800 lb. gorillas on AI, and we are in early innings still. Microsoft and Nvidia just collaborated to build 2 of the most powerful computers on the planet. On the planet. They haven't even flexed this muscle yet. No reason to exit either of these 2 stocks. You might get a better entry point than this if you're not long already, but you should be looking for an entry, not an exit...

Still miles to go.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Yesterday, 7:26 PM
Comments (7.11K)
Thanks for an article that makes us all ponder whether the price of MSFT is unreasonably high. I understand your point, but don't embrace it even though I commend you for keeping your eyes focused squarely on valuation and price. MSFT has demonstrated an ability to remain relevant to all matters tech, and therefore warrants trading at a premium. I do embrace the fact that valuation and price always matter, however, and agree that MSFT might have gotten ahead of itself, so recently trimmed my position in MSFT by 35% at a price of $375. Notably, I kept the other 65% because it would be a terrible mistake to give up on MSFT in light of the breadth and reach of its technological developments and activities. The Open AI situation is a win/win for MSFT regardless of the recent distractions.
v
variant1
Yesterday, 7:20 PM
Comments (177)
OpenAI tech is solid. All this makes Microsoft look like the adult in the room, and the better company to consume AI services from.
M
MFGM
Yesterday, 7:49 PM
Comments (580)
@variant1 respectfully there are no adults in the Open Al room...
PleaseJustNo profile picture
PleaseJustNo
Yesterday, 7:13 PM
Comments (566)
Custom GPTs using GPT Builder are a big thing, and have yet to reach good penetration. Give it a spin. Here is one: chat.openai.com/...
kiar97 profile picture
kiar97
Yesterday, 7:26 PM
Comments (1.05K)
@PleaseJustNo : Absolutely spot on! The custom GPTs will have huge penetration and their journey has just begun !

How can the author say that “OpenAI fiasco” will slow down? It will only make the customers be aware of the risks but, will happily move forward with OpenAI custom GPTs knowing that governance issues have been sorted out for a smooth functioning subsequently!
Kevji profile picture
Kevji
Yesterday, 7:05 PM
Comments (30)
Honestly, all this "drama" does not matter MSFT is too big and too dominant. This stock has still a bright future
I
Insure57
Yesterday, 7:09 PM
Comments (1.75K)
@Kevji - totally agree. Non-event to MSFT near or long term. Onward to $400.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MSFT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.