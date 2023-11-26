SOXS: Don't Play With Fire No Matter How Bearish You Are

SweetBunFactory

I'm very public in arguing that shorting stocks/going long inverse funds simply does not work over time. I've backtested all kinds of strategies, and while I have no doubt some are successful at it in short periods of time, it's not a winning strategy by any means over time.

Having said that, I know a lot of people are increasingly bearish on Semiconductor stocks. So let's talk about the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXS). This is a unique investment product designed for those seeking to profit from a downturn in semiconductor stocks. SOXS offers investors the opportunity to gain 3x the inverse exposure to the ICE Semiconductor Index, an index followed by major funds such as the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX).

ETF Holdings and Composition

SOXS primarily utilizes swap agreements with major financial institutions, futures contracts, and other financial instruments to accomplish its daily performance objectives. It's crucial to understand that due to the compounding of daily returns, this triple inverse ETF won't necessarily generate three times the inverse of the cumulative return of the Index for periods extending beyond one day. Me saying "path matters more than prediction" continuously is especially true here.

As noted, this is a fund largely of swaps. It does not hold individual positions.

direxion.com

Sector Weightings

In tracking the inverse performance of the ICE Semiconductor Index, SOXS offers exposure to various sectors within the semiconductor industry. The top sectors represented in the index include:

Semiconductor Equipment: This sector includes companies that provide the machinery, tools, and chemicals used in the production of semiconductors. Semiconductor Manufacturing: Companies in this sector are directly involved in the production of semiconductors. Semiconductor Storage Devices: This includes companies that produce storage solutions for semiconductor devices. Semiconductor Integrated Circuits: Companies in this sector manufacture integrated circuits, a crucial component in numerous electronic devices.

How SOXS Stacks Up Against Peers

SOXS is not the only fund offering exposure to the inverse of the semiconductor industry. Other similar ETFs include the ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors ETF (SSG). SOXS stands out for its inverse triple leverage, providing a unique opportunity for investors with a bearish perspective on the industry. No surprise - both have gotten destroyed.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in SOXS

On the positive side, it offers a potent tool for those anticipating a decline in the semiconductor sector. It also provides a higher potential return compared to traditional short positions due to its triple inverse leverage.

However, there are also significant risks involved. The fund's value can decline rapidly in a rising market. Also, the compounding effect can lead to significant discrepancies between the fund's performance and the inverse performance of the index over periods longer than a day.

Conclusion: To Trade or Not to Trade?

The decision to trade SOXS should be based on a thorough understanding of its mechanics, potential returns, and risks. While it offers an opportunity for significant gains in a bearish semiconductor market, it also comes with substantial risks. If you are a seasoned trader with a knack for timing the market and managing risks, SOXS could offer an attractive short-term trading opportunity. However, for long-term investors, the risks and potential for significant losses make this a fund to avoid.

This isn't worth it. Doesn't matter how bearish you are. Shorting, and inverse trading, is a dangerous game, and one that's not worth being tempted to play in my view.