Summary

The Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) has outperformed the NASDAQ (NDX) in large part due to its increasing position in Apple (AAPL). Today, the fund has hit weight limits for Microsoft and Apple at 25% and dominates XLK with 50% of AUM. I see two problems with this ETF, the first is an obvious lack of diversification and risk that such a large overweight may produce. The second is the risk of underperforming given the valuation and growth prospects of this tech portfolio as a whole.

Performance

XLK tracks the S&P Technology Sector Index which has outperformed the NASDAQ and S&P 500 (SPX) since inception. The primary contributor has been Apple which has handsomely beaten both indexes and peer Microsoft (MSFT).

XLK Performance vs NDX and SPX (Created by author with data from Capital IQ) XLK Performance vs Apple and NDX (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Apple and Microsoft Valuation

I examined the forward PE ratio and PEG (PE to EPS Growth) of Apple and Microsoft to gauge the extent of potential overvaluation. In my view, a PE multiple should be compared to EPS growth to derive a relative valuation metric. At the same time, the risk-free rate as represented by the 10-year US Treasury, should also be overlaid into a ¨fair¨ multiple. However, the price of any asset is largely driven by the market's willingness to continue to buy or sell.

As can be seen in the charts and tables below both stocks are near historic multiples at around 30x PE and over 2.5x PEG. One may draw the conclusion that further multiple expansion is a headwind.

Apple & Microsoft Historic Valuation (Created by author with data from Capital IQ) Apple and Microsoft Historic Valuation (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Weight Cap

The Index has a 25% weight cap and will reduce to 23% any stock that exceeds this on a quarterly basis. This means that if Apple and Microsoft maintain market cap levels they will not decline in the index. It's more likely that Nvidia (NVDA) will climb before Apple and Microsoft decline.

Index Weighting Rules (Image from SP Global)

Portfolio Upside Potential

Using consensus price targets for 92% of the AUM or 30 stocks I calculated that the ETF has 5% upside potential. This low result is, at first glance, due to the low upside potential for Apple and Microsoft where analysts estimate a 3% and 8% upside to YE24. However, on a simple average basis, the ETF has a 4% upside potential. This means that even if all stocks were equally weighted the portfolio still has an unrewarding upside according to analyst price targets.

XLK Consensus Price Target (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Revenue and Margins

The XLK portfolio has 10% revenue growth and increasing EBITDA margins to 39% on consensus estimates. The high margins are indicative of tech companies with strong moats and pricing power. However, except for a handful of companies, revenue growth is closer to more mature company status and similar to many non-tech sectors.

XLK Consensus Revenue and Margin (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

EPS Growth and Valuation

On consensus estimates, I calculated that this ETF has a 10% EPS growth rate in the YE24-25 period. I needed to make adjustments to several semiconductor companies that should see sharp EPS contractions in YE23 that then skew the YE24-25 period with high EPS growth from a very low base such as Micron (MU) for example.

A normalized EPS growth rate of 10%, or 12% if equally weighted, is not terribly attractive vs. the current valuation of 25x PE YE24 or 2.7x PEG.

XLK Consensus Valuation (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Conclusion

I rate the XLK a sell. The great returns of the past may elude this ETF in the future due to a near 50% concentration in Apple and Microsoft plus an unappealing valuation and EPS growth forecast for the portfolio as a whole that point to a 5% upside on EPS growth of 10% priced at 25x PE.